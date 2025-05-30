"Self-aware game" - Angel Reese critic Jason Whitlock gives Sky star credit for not forcing offense in win vs Paige Bueckers' Wings 

Angel Reese seemingly impressed one of her harshest critics, Jason Whitlock, after her performance in Thursday's win against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. Reese had six points, nine rebounds, five assists and two turnovers. She attempted only six shots, a season-low, and converted two of them. The Sky won the game 97-92, ending a four-game losing streak to start the 2025 WNBA season.
Whitlock, whose criticism of Reese has been well-documented, took a surpising stance after the game and praised the Sky forward for not "forcing offense." Here's what he said on X, replying to a post from "BricksCenter," which trolled Reese for getting blocked at the rim:
"No sarcasm. Angel played a smart, self-aware game tonight. She did not force offense. She was part of a team victory. Progress."
Reese was a +/- +3. Whitlock's appreciation seems valid as she looked composed on the court, especially with the ball in her hands. Reese's five assists on the night were a testament to that. After shooting a measly 31.0% across her first four games, it seemed like a measured approach from her in a must-win game.
Reese played more on the perimeter and allowed her frontcourt partner, Kamilla Cardoso, to have the space open in the paint to attack the rim. Reese also made most of her attempts while running the floor as opposed to attempting to score out of halfcourt possessions.