  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • NBA
  • "Self love final boss" - WNBA fans in stitches as Nneka Ogwumike is shown to be married to herself in AI gaffe

"Self love final boss" - WNBA fans in stitches as Nneka Ogwumike is shown to be married to herself in AI gaffe

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 06, 2025 16:04 GMT
&quot;Self love final boss&quot; - WNBA fans in stitches as Nneka Ogwumike is shown to be married to herself in AI gaffe (Source: Imagn)
"Self love final boss" - WNBA fans in stitches as Nneka Ogwumike is shown to be married to herself in AI gaffe (Source: Imagn)

Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike found herself at the center of an AI blunder when it mistakenly showed her as being married to herself, leaving WNBA fans in stitches.

Ad

The hilarious gaffe began with an inquisitive fan attempting to find the answer to Ogwumike’s marital status.

"Why do you guys think madam president is straight I thought she was just private,"she asked.

The AI search produced an unexpected response.

"Nneka Ogwumike is openly lesbian. She is married to fellow WNBA player, Nneka Ogwumike," the prompt read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The prompt had WNBA fans in stitches.

"Marrying yourself is gay now? They so strict 🙄," a fan wrote.
"Self love final bosss 😂😂😂😂," added another.
"I mean, being married to yourself is not a reach. you know, she locked in on herself for real 😭😭😭," remarked a third.
"She's married to herself. 😭," expressed a fourth.
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
"I mean she is the president so she can do whatever she wants i guess 👑," joked a fan.
"That's real self love right there," reacted a second.
"Married to herself and the game IKDR !!!!! Lmaoo," commented a third.
Ad
Ad
Ad

Known to live a private lifestyle, Ogwumike's relationship has been a point of discussion for the longest time.

Nneka Ogwumike continues to create history amid the Storm's losing slide

The Seattle Storm has endured a tough start to August with three defeats in a row. Their latest loss came against the Minnesota Lynx at the Climate Pledge Arena with the league leaders taking home a 91-87 win. Despite the loss, Nneka Ogwumike created history with her latest performance.

Ad

Recording 23 points against the Lynx, this was Ogwumike's 140th career 20-point game, the 7th most in WNBA history. Seattle Storm celebrated its milestone with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"With this bucket, @nnekaogwumike secured her 140th career 20-pt game, the 7th most in WNBA history!" the caption read.

Currently in her 13th season in the WNBA, Ogwumike continues to impress with her performances and averages 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications