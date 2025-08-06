"Self love final boss" - WNBA fans in stitches as Nneka Ogwumike is shown to be married to herself in AI gaffe

Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike found herself at the center of an AI blunder when it mistakenly showed her as being married to herself, leaving WNBA fans in stitches.The hilarious gaffe began with an inquisitive fan attempting to find the answer to Ogwumike’s marital status.&quot;Why do you guys think madam president is straight I thought she was just private,&quot;she asked.The AI search produced an unexpected response.&quot;Nneka Ogwumike is openly lesbian. She is married to fellow WNBA player, Nneka Ogwumike,&quot; the prompt read.The prompt had WNBA fans in stitches.&quot;Marrying yourself is gay now? They so strict 🙄,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Self love final bosss 😂😂😂😂,&quot; added another.&quot;I mean, being married to yourself is not a reach. you know, she locked in on herself for real 😭😭😭,&quot; remarked a third.&quot;She's married to herself. 😭,&quot; expressed a fourth.De-Mo @DaHoops_JunkieLINK@phxsunz25 Marrying yourself is gay now? They so strict 🙄Mina @paigesnetlaceLINK@phxsunz25 Self love final bosss 😂😂😂😂rich auntie 𐚁 @dippedngoldLINK@phxsunz25 I mean, being married to yourself is not a reach. you know, she locked in on herself for real 😭😭😭taylorcamp @taylorcamp60LINK@phxsunz25 She&amp;#039;s married to herself. 😭&quot;I mean she is the president so she can do whatever she wants i guess 👑,&quot; joked a fan.&quot;That's real self love right there,&quot; reacted a second.&quot;Married to herself and the game IKDR !!!!! Lmaoo,&quot; commented a third.bree 🐝🫐 @bree_ezeLINK@phxsunz25 i mean she is the president so she can do whatever she wants i guess 👑Gorgeous Ramsey / AI hater @R1broyrooyLINK@phxsunz25 That&amp;#039;s real self love right thereً @MacDaddyCJLINK@phxsunz25 Married to herself and the game 💍🏀 IKDR !!!!! LmaooKnown to live a private lifestyle, Ogwumike's relationship has been a point of discussion for the longest time.Nneka Ogwumike continues to create history amid the Storm's losing slideThe Seattle Storm has endured a tough start to August with three defeats in a row. Their latest loss came against the Minnesota Lynx at the Climate Pledge Arena with the league leaders taking home a 91-87 win. Despite the loss, Nneka Ogwumike created history with her latest performance.Recording 23 points against the Lynx, this was Ogwumike's 140th career 20-point game, the 7th most in WNBA history. Seattle Storm celebrated its milestone with a post on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;With this bucket, @nnekaogwumike secured her 140th career 20-pt game, the 7th most in WNBA history!&quot; the caption read.Seattle Storm @seattlestormLINKWith this bucket, @nnekaogwumike secured her 140th career 20-pt game, the 7th most in WNBA history! 👏👏👏 #NothingButStormCurrently in her 13th season in the WNBA, Ogwumike continues to impress with her performances and averages 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.