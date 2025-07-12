"Sending you so much love": Cameron Brink leads as WNBA players show love for $233,450 Lynx star after midseason surgery

Cameron Brink and fellow WNBA stars united to offer their support for the Minnesota Lynx's Karlie Samuelson. The star guard had surgery to repair her injured ankle on Friday, which will rule her out for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. She picked up the injury during the second quarter of the Lynx’s game against the Connecticut Sun on June 29.

WNBA players Cameron Brink, Aliyah Edwards and Julie Vanloo led the contingent that wished her well in her road to recovery.

Samuleson, who earns $233,450 according to Sportrac, posted updates on her Instagram account, which included pictures of her in a hospital bed and a car with a cast on her left foot.

“feeling grateful for the amazing people in my corner and the great care from @mayoclinic . time to focus on healing, one step at a time on this road to recovery 💙 definitely not how I pictured this season going," she wrote.

Cameron Brink, one of the WNBA's most hyped stars, is also recovering from a long-term ACL injury. The No.2 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft saw her rookie campaign cut short more than a year ago and has yet to play a game since.

“You got this sending you so much love ❤️,” Cameron Brink wrote.

Cameron Brink's Instagram comment

"❤️❤️❤️,” Edwards said

Aaliyah Edwards' Instagram comment

“SENDING HUGS ❤️❤️❤️,” Vanloo wrote.

Julie Vanloo's Instagram comment

Meanwhile, Lynx teammates Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams and sister Katie Lou Samuelson also expressed their well wishes for the Lynx guard.

“❤️❤️,” Collier said.

Napheesa Collier's Instagram comment

“🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽,” Williams said.

Courtney Williams' Instagram comment

“You got this dude ❤️🫶🏻 love you!!,” Samuelson wrote.

Katie Lou Samuelson's Instagram comment

Samuelson played 16 games and started four of them for the Lynx. Before the injury, she averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 14.3 minutes.

Her absence has been a massive hit for the Lynx's backcourt rotation. However, the team remains one of the favorites to win this year’s title as they boast the top seed with an 18-3 record.

Karlie Samuelson expresses struggle missing action with the Lynx

Following her injury, Karlie Samuelson expressed how hard it is to deal with missing action in the Lynx’s run this season. Posting on Instagram, she said that she loves playing in Minnesota and how terrible it is to be on the sidelines.

“I don’t even know what to say besides this really sucks 💔 I loved playing with this team. I know I’ll come back from this. Just hard to process not being on the court with these girls. But I’m grateful to be here. This a special team. #GoLynx 💙,” she wrote.

Without her, the team is expected to lean on Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride more for the rest of the season as they look to capture the WNBA title.

