"Sephora outfits got these refs acting different": Cameron Brink's teammate makes feelings known on Angel Reese's controversial ejection

On Saturday, Angel Reese became the Unrivaled League's first-ever player to be ejected from a game. The inaugural edition of the tournament continues to provide fans with plenty of excitement and intensity.

Reese has always approached the game with gusto and zeal, but the officiating team seemed to think she took it a step too far this weekend.

Reese, representing Rose BC at the tournament, was ejected after receiving a double technical foul late in the second quarter against the Laces. The former LSU star waived her hand at Tiffany Hayes after causing her to turn the ball over in a heated one-on-one matchup, which led to her first technical. Reese was visibly upset and disputed the call with the officials, which led to her second technical.

Trending

Reese finished the game with six points, 15 rebounds and three assists over seven minutes.

Expand Tweet

The Rose would go on to win the game 83-69 to secure their second win of the competition.

Following the game, LA Sparks guard and Cameron Brink's teammate Lexie Brown came out in defense of her Unrivaled teammate.

"They ejected someone in 3x3," posted Brown on X

"Those Sephore outfits got these refs acting different. plx relax," added Brown in a follow up post.

Lexie Brown defends Angel Reese after Unrivaled ejection. Photo Credit: Lexie Brown's X account

Brown has been around the game long enough to recognize a poor call. The veteran is preparing for her eighth season in the WNBA and has already played 151 games. Brown was also part of the 2021 Chicago Sky team that won the WNBA championship.

Chicago Sky coach offers Angel Reese a four-word message of encouragement after Unrivaled debut

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images Imagn

With the WNBA not starting until April, several elite women's basketball players have committed to the inaugural edition of the Unrivaled competition. The 3-on-3 league allows some of the game's best talents to compete in a fresh and thrilling format including shorter quarters and a smaller floor.

Angel Reese is one of the big names playing, and the Chicago Sky forward received some encouraging words from her new head coach, Tyler Marsh, after her debut at Unrivaled.

"Time to work 5," posted Marsh on X.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese has worn the No. 5 jersey through high school years, her college days with LSU and with the Sky.

Tyler Marsh took over from former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon following a disappointing 13-27 season that saw the Sky miss out on the playoffs. Marsh spent the last three seasons working as an assistant with the Las Vegas Aces, and there are high hopes in the Windy City for the young coach.

Marsh will rely on Reese to play a leading role as he looks to build a competitive roster that is capable of competing for a WNBA championship in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback