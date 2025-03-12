"Serena Williams also received this kind of hate" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese allegedly getting negative reaction like Tom Brady and LeBron James

Angel Reese has faced significant criticism and negativity since she was in college. Once she made it to the WNBA, the backlash increased and while the player has tried to ignore it, some fans have noticed that it hasn't stopped.

X user @queenher11 sparked a conversation on social media after they compared the hate Reese receives to what Tom Brady and LeBron James had to deal with at their best moment and what Patrick Mahomes deals with right now.

"Angel Reese getting the type of hate that Tom Brady & LeBron received at their peak! The hate she receives is on par with Pat Mahomes! She’s in elite company! You know how successful & amazing you have to be for your mere presence to eat at losers when they look at their life?"

One fan added that tennis legend Serena Williams was subjected to the same type of criticism.

"Serena Williams also received this kind of hate and it was from the same demographic," one fan said.

More fans joined the conversation and mentioned more athletes who went through the same.

"Kobe put it best. They only hate you when you are great," one fan said.

Others said she's getting attention only because of the narrative between her and Caitlin Clark while attacking her for her WNBA CBA comments.

"Sorry she can’t make a layup and is jealous of Caitlin Clark lmaoo," one fan said.

"So successful and rich she is trying to hold out for money 🤣🤣🤣💀💀💀," another fan said.

"She's not that good, she's only relevant because of Caitlin Clark," another fan wrote.

Angel Reese clarifies "hold out" comments on upcoming CBA negotiations

After she was put under the spotlight for her comments on the upcoming WNBA Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA), Angel Reese clarified she wasn't lobbying for a holdout.

"I love how y'all have selective hearing. I said "I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out' and that’s the truth. I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya😘," Reese wrote.

WNBA players want to get up-to-date benefits after the league signed a $2.2 billion TV rights deal last year.

