"Serena Williams with the ultimate trolling": Sue Bird sends love to Kendrick Lamar, delivers verdict on his Super Bowl performance, Drake jab

WNBA legend Sue Bird gave her flowers to rapper Kendrick Lamar for his viral Super Bowl LIX Halftime show performance. On the Feb. 13th episode of Bird's podcast, "A Touch More," the former Seattle Storm star discussed Lamar's halftime show with her wife and soccer legend Megan Rapinoe.

The couple started the discussion by sharing their thoughts on Lamar's performance. Rapione immediately made it clear that Serena Williams' cameo during Lamar's performance was her favorite part of the entire show.

On the other hand, Sue Bird talked about the easter eggs and hidden references in Lamar's performance. Both Bird and Rapinoe agreed that the rapper's picture of him smiling at the camera while calling out to Drake is a moment that would be etched in history.

The couple then discussed the dancers creating the American flag during the performance. Lastly, Sue Bird referred to Williams as the ultimate troll for making an appearance at Lamar's performance.

"Then they had Serena with the trolling ... the ultimate troll," Bird said. (44:00)

Serena Williams' appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show has made the headlines over the last week. This is primarily because of the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake which started last year and produced a couple of diss tracks. One of them, Lamar's "Not Like Us," went viral worldwide and won him five Grammys awards this year.

Williams and Drake have a troubled history which involved the popstar subtly writing about her in his songs. Moreover, the former tennis pro has also spent a significant amount of her life in Compton, California, which is also the hometown of Kendrick Lamar.

WNBA icon Sue Bird explains her admiration for Kendrick Lamar

During one segment of Thursday's episode of Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's podcast, the former WNBA star described her admiration for Kendrick Lamar.

"I am a huge Kendrick fan, I have seen him in concert, I love his vibe. I love the way he dances, I love the way he just moves around the stage, there is always purpose which when you watch him, you have to keep that in mind," Bird said. (42:35)

Kendrick Lamar has enjoyed massive success since last year. His diss track against Drake, "Not Like Us," enjoyed massive success and became a global hit.

Lamar followed it with a surprise album drop in November. The album named GNX also enjoyed major success and was an integral part of Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

