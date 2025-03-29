"Sexy mama": Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards gush over $202,000 star's stunning boat snap

LA Sparks forward, Dearica Hamby, caught the eye of Rickea Jackson and Aaliyah Edwards after she took to Instagram and posted some stunning pictures of herself chilling on a boat. She captioned it “A view & a vibe ☺️🌴”.

Hamby’s boat pictures drew reactions from many, with the most notable ones being from Jackson and Edwards.

Rickea Jackson left a two-word response under Hamby’s post:

“Sexy mama😍” Jackson wrote

Hamby even replied to Jackson’s comment:

“@rickea my kids keep me mi**** 😂😂😂😘” Hamby replied

Aaliyah Edwards was also gushing over Hamby’s latest pictures:

“Heavy on the a view😍” wrote Edwards

Check out their reactions below:

Hamby will kick off her 11th WNBA season with the LA Sparks in May. She started 40 games for the team last season, recording 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She even won the WNBA Sportsmanship Award in 2024 for her outstanding conduct.

Her teammate and friend, Rickea Jackson, was also key for the Sparks last season. The 24-year-old made 40 appearances, recording 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

With Cameron Brink returning and Kelsey Plum set to make her debut for the Sparks, Dearica Hamby and Co. could surprise many when the 2025 season begins in May. This season will be key for Hamby as she currently has just one year left on her contract with the Sparks.

The 31-year-old will earn $202,000 during her final year in LA, as per Spotrac. A good season will be key for Hamby as the new CBA will go into effect in 2026, meaning she could negotiate a big paycheck for herself before the 2026 season begins.

Rickea Jackson and Co. have big goals for 2025

The LA Sparks added Kelsey Plum to their roster this offseason, a move that makes them one of the strongest teams in the league. Plum’s addition increases the expectations that people have of the Sparks. She made 38 appearances in 2024, recording 17.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

The 30-year-old has won two WNBA championships and will be expected to repeat her success in LA. Judging from last season, the Sparks are expected to play around their core of Plum, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby. Surely, such a strong core will be expected to make some serious noise in 2025.

