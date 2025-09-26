  • home icon
  "Sh*t actor": Kim Kardashian faces brutal fan trolling as she's caught reading cue card while naming her favorite WNBA team

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:54 GMT
2024 Kering For Women Dinner - Source: Getty
Kim Kardashian faces brutal fan trolling as she’s caught reading cue card while naming her favorite WNBA team (Credits: Getty)

Kim Kardashian has found herself in the crosshairs of WNBA fans for a recent interview she gave to Self Magazine. A clip of her interview was shared on the magazine’s TikTok account on Thursday. In the video, Kardashian is asked to name her favorite WNBA team.

As someone whose brand, SKIMS, has a partnership with both the NBA and the WNBA, fans expected Kardashian to be ready with an answer. She answered, picking the Las Vegas Aces.

“I just love all of the WNBA. But if I were to pick one team, right now I think the Aces. Last time I checked they were 19 games in a row undefeated,” Kardashian said.
Leading up to her answer, the video cuts as Kim Kardashian looks to the side, leading fans to speculate that she read her answer from an off-camera cue card. Fans even suggested that the hosts should’ve asked her to name all the players on the Aces’ bench. Here are the most notable reactions on social media:

“She’s such a s*** actor, when u checked … you mean when you were fed that info from your team. Foh,” one fan wrote.
Kim Kardashian links up with Sabrina Ionescu at NikeSKIMS launch

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS' long-awaited collaboration with Nike will hit stores on Friday. Announcing the launch of the collection, Kardashian shared a post on Instagram on Thursday. In the pictures, Kardashian was seen spending time with many athletes, including tennis legend Serena Williams and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

Kim Kardashian shares a picture with Sabrina Ionescu (Credits: IG/@kimkardashian)
While Kardashian celebrates Nike's collaboration with her brand, Ionescu faces a long offseason after the Liberty's early playoff exit on Friday. New York failed to make it past the first round just a year after winning the championship in 2024.

Ionescu was key for the Liberty in 2025, averaging 18.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 38 games. Her numbers took a hit in the playoffs as she recorded just 15.7 points, shooting 34%, including 21.9% from 3-point range.

She has a long offseason ahead of her as she looks to improve for next season. 2026 will present a new challenge for Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty, as the team will be under a new head coach.

