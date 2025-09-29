“Sh*t f***ing hurts”: Lynx’s Kayla McBride lays bare brutally honest emotions after devastating defeat

The Minnesota Lynx’s season came to a close with a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. It was a tough blow for the Lynx, who had been the league’s top team all year. After the defeat, Kayla McBride opened up, sharing her raw emotions.
McBride, who was visibly upset during the press conference, offered her views on the defeat.
"I've been here 5 years and to be like so close and you just you just want it for the people around you," McBride said (Timestamp: 3:05 onwards) "And to be close two years in a row and hit adverse situations each and every time for the people that you love, your sisters, your family, s*it f**king hurts. So it's hard, especially when you lay everything out there."
Continuing to express her emotions, McBride explained she wanted to win for her teammates but extended an olive branch to the Phoenix Mercury for offering a wonderful series.
"As a vet and as somebody who's older, you know, I just I feel for I feel everything. because I just care about the people around me," McBride continued. "I just care. I think Phoenix played a hell of a game, hell of a series. They did what they had to do, and it's tough."
After reaching the Finals last season, the Lynx were the favorites to win the WNBA crown at the start of the season. However, they end the year without any silverware.
The Lynx lost the Commissioner's Cup to the Indiana Fever in July and were dumped out of the playoffs by the Mercury after an 86-81 loss in Game 4 of the semifinals.
Kayla McBride praises her teammates and the Lynx locker room after their loss to the Phoenix Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx entered their game against the Phoenix Mercury at the PHX Arena on Sunday with their backs against the wall. Down 2-1 in the series, the Lynx were without star Napheesa Collier and coach Cheryl Reeve for the game and despite putting up a fight, lost 86-81.
Kayla McBride was visibly dejected after the game, but made time for the media and praised her teammates and the atmosphere in the locker room.
"In pro sports, it doesn't get as good," McBride said. "It doesn't get any better than what we have in our locker room. And that's why most because we lay it out for each other. It's never about anything else but each other. And so when it's like that every day, it builds up." (Timestamp: 2:47)
The Lynx will hope to rebuild and do better next term, while the Mercury will face either the Las Vegas Aces or the Indiana Fever in the Finals.