Shaquille O’Neal highlights Ryan Clark’s defense of Angel Reese amid Robert Griffin criticism 

Former NFL players Ryan Clark and Robert Griffin III continue to go back and forth over Angel Reese. RG3 has been critical of the Chicago Sky star, claiming that she "hates" Catilin Clark.

Ad

That rubbed Ryan the wrong way, up to the point where he joined the list of black people who have questioned Griffin's blackness and commitment to the black community.

On Monday, Shaquille O'Neal shared Ryan's latest message for the former Washington Redskins quarterback on his Instagram.

"RG3 has a strange fascination with Angel Reese, or a connection to that spotlight it brings him … but this one was easy," Ryan said. "He posted a graphic I didn’t see anywhere else of Angel as a Monkey. Just say, 'That’s wrong!'"

Ad

Trending

Via Shaq's IG

Ryan continued to call out Griffin for reportedly lying about being in touch with Reese's inner circle, and once again questioning his support -- or lack thereof -- for fellow black athletes.

Ad

"He couldn’t," Ryan added. "He pointed out that Angel hurt him, & then lied on her inner circle. RG says you’re wrong if you don’t support people that don’t look like you, but you’re also wrong if you never support people that do look like you."

Griffin previously said that Reese's inner circle confirmed that she hated Caitlin Clark. He also shared a meme of Reese depicted as a monkey, which only sparked more criticism online.

Ad

Griffin has also taken shots at Ryan Clark for seemingly taking issue with the fact that he's married to a white woman, and it seems like this feud isn't going to end any time soon.

Angel Reese continues her rise to stardom

Angel Reese has become one of the most prominent figures in women's basketball, and while she hasn't necessarily fueled all the controversy around her, her game and her rivalry with Caitlin Clark have indirectly led to this.

Ad

At the end of the day, no publicity is bad publicity, and this rivalry has drawn plenty of eyeballs towards the WNBA.

A few days ago, Reese debuted her signature sneaker and was featured on the NBA2K cover for the WNBA edition. Moreover, she was selected for her second All-Star Game in her second season as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More