"She did All-Star Game with hurt knee?" - WNBA fans stunned as Golden State Valkyries shuts down Kayla Thornton for season after shock knee surgery

Golden State Valkyries star Kayla Thornton’s brilliant season has come to an end. The former New York Liberty forward underwent a successful surgery on her right knee in San Francisco after sustaining the injury during practice earlier that week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Valkyries announced Thornton’s injury on Friday. The news wasn't well-received by fans on Instagram, as a fan asked if Thornton played through an injury in her first All-Star Game appearance.“You mean to tell me she did the All-Star Game with a hurt knee?&quot; one fan said.Fan comment/Instagram @valkyriesOther fans sent their well wishes to her as she recovers.“GUTTED!! I’m so glad surgery went well but heartbroken the season is over for her. She came out full speed and led this team sooooo well!! Push through All Star, we can’t wait to have you back!!!” a fan wrote.Fan comment/Instagram @valkyries“So glad surgery went well and all the best to you in a successful surgery @k_thornton6 glad that you have the support you need to come back stronger than ever when you’re ready. We love you!!&quot; another fan said.Fan comment/Instagram @valkyries“I’m heartbroken. This truly sucks. She was killing it and finally having the starting season she deserves. Take care and heal up KT,” one fan commented.Fan comment/Instagram @valkyriesThe well wishes kept coming from fans on social media.&quot;Heartbroken for her. What a season she was having,&quot; one fan said.Fan comment/Instagram @valkyries&quot;Awe man! That sucks. Happy you still got to get your All-Star experience before it happened,&quot; another fan commented.Fan comment)Instagram @valkyriesThornton was initially ruled out for the Valkyries' game against the Dallas Wings on Friday. She was booked for an evaluation for what was termed a “lower leg injury.”The first-time All-Star is Golden State's leading scorer. She is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in 22 games.What’s next for the Golden State Valkyries?The Golden State Valkyries are on a three-game losing skid and have just one win in their last six games. The absence of Kayla Thornton poses a major challenge for the team, as they're already trailing close behind the final playoff spot at 10–12 and will need to reorganize rotations without their top contributor.Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton - Source: GettyIn her absence, Golden State will lean on depth. They will experiment with lineups featuring players like Tiffany Hayes, Veronica Burton, Temi Fagbénlé, Iliana Rupert, Janelle Salaün and Laeticia Amihere.They face the Dallas Wings on Friday, hoping to snap their skid. They lost 80-71 in the first matchup with Dallas on June 17. Tip-off for the game is slated for 7 p.m. EST, with fans able to watch the game via ION.