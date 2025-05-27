"She already lapped Angel Reese": Fans react as Kiki Iriafen enters WNBA record book after rare rookie streak

After being drafted No. 4 overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Kiki Iriafen has gotten off to a historic start to her pro career. She recently had fans buzzing online after pulling off a feat that hasn't been done in over two decades.
The Washington Mystics are currently in 10th place with a 2-3 record, but they should feel good about the franchise's current state. Both of their top-five picks continue to shine, which bodes well for the roster's long-term trajectory.
Iriafen has hit the ground running to start her WNBA tenure, averaging a double-double through her first five matchups. With this strong production, she's been the fastest rookie to notch 50 points and 50 rebounds in the 2000s.
Amid this noteworthy feat, WNBA fans gushed over Iriafen as she continues to shine in her rookie campaign.
The majority of fans applauded her two-way impact, feeling it is above what we've seen from Angel Reese in the past year.
Iriafen has notched a double-double in four straight games for the Mystics. As of now, her best individual showing came in a win over the Connecticut Sun, when she notched 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Kiki Iriafen joins 4-time All-Star in exclusive company
Amid her impressive streak, Kiki Iriafen has worked her way into some exclusive company in WNBA history. She is the second player to record four double-doubles across their first five career games. The other to do so was Natalie Williams back in 1999.
Williams spent seven years in the league after being drafted No. 3 overall in 1999. Her notable accolades include being named to four All-Star teams and three All-WNBA teams. In 2000, she also led the league in rebounds (11.6 per game).
Heading into this season, Paige Bueckers was the main prospect that everyone talked about from the 2025 class. However, with how she's started the year, Kiki Iriafen has burst on the scene in her own way. Though her team has struggled as of late, there is no denying she's been an impactful talent from the moment she stepped foot in the pros.
As the 2025 campaign rages on, Iriafen will surely be a young talent to keep an eye on. If she keeps putting up noteworthy numbers like this, the Mystics forward could make a compelling case for Rookie of the Year over Bueckers.