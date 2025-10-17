“She ate that s**t up": Flau’jae Johnson sets aside her beef with Angel Reese to show love after her dazzling Victoria’s Secret runway debut

Angel Reese made history on Wednesday after becoming the first professional athlete to walk the runway for a Victoria's Secret show. The WNBA star received huge praise for her dazzling debut, including from Flau'jae Johnson, who set aside her beef with Reese to offer her flowers.

Ad

The guard offered her honest thoughts on her former teammate during LSU's media day on Thursday.

"I thought she ate, that was hard," Johnson expressed (Timestamp: 10:52 onwards).

Ad

Trending

The relationship between Reese and Johnson began to erode during the 2023-24 season after their moms started to feud online. Their bond continued to crumble in the following months, with Johnson, during an appearance on the Breakfast Club in June, revealing they "were not friends."

"We're not friends anymore, but that bond we have and that thing we did together to win the national championship, you can never take that away from us," she said. "Sometimes, like stuff happens, you wish it didn't happen, but it do and you just gotta grow. But I support her in everything she do, she (is) killing it in the WNBA."

Ad

Despite the duo's relationship deteriorating in recent years, Johnson showed love to Reese for her stunning walk during Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn. Reese made history with her appearance, showcasing multiple looks, including a matching white lingerie set with pink roses and an outfit featuring silver wings alongside a pink T-shirt.

Johnson will hope to replicate the success she had with Reese in 2023 and win the NCAA championship with the Tigers as she enters her fourth season with the program.

Ad

Angel Reese once showed her support for Flau'je Johnson despite admitting they aren't "as close" as they used to be

Angel Reese and Flau'je Johnson were an iconic duo during their time together at LSU. The duo led the Tigers to their first NCAA crown in 2023 and were often referred to as "besties." However, their relationship began to crumble in 2024, with both stars admitting to their fading friendship.

Ad

During an episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," in September, Reese showed her support for Johnson while opening up about their relationship.

"I still support Flau’jae. We aren’t as close as we used to be. There are no hard feelings or anything. I wish her the best always, and I’m always going to support her," Reese explained.

Despite their friendship not being as strong as it used to be, the duo remains respectful of one another, often showing support from afar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More