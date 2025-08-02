  • home icon
  "She didn't bring the energy": Phoenix Mercury HC Nate Tibbetts gets 100% real on Satou Sabally's second half benchin

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 02, 2025
Phoenix Mercury v Washington Mystics - Source: Getty
Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts did not mince his words when asked about his decision to bench Satou Sabally during the second half of the Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury on Friday. The Mercury lost the game 95-72, with Sabally playing only 12 minutes, finishing with nine points and one rebound.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tibbets spoke on his decision to bench Sabally, citing issues with her energy.

“She didn’t bring the energy that we needed,” Tibbets said.
Satou Sabally has hit a rough patch since the All-Star Game, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in her last five games. Before her slump, she was easily the best player in Phoenix and still leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The drop in Sabally’s form can’t simply be attributed to a shooting slump since she is now averaging fewer points, rebounds and assists. Her impact on the defensive side has also taken a hit.

With her game suffering, the Mercury star has failed to find a way to contribute to the team’s success, which would explain Tibbetts’ decision to bench her on Friday.

"I still really believe in this group”: Phoenix Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts remains confident amid a brutal stretch

The Mercury have dropped five out of their last six games and are 1-for-3 on their five-game road trip. This is easily the team’s most brutal stretch this season. Before, Phoenix had only lost six out of 21 games and was cruising its way to a top spot in the Western Conference.

They are No. 4 (16-11) in the standings, trailing the Dream (17-11) at No. 3 by half a game. Despite the team’s struggles, coach Nate Tibbetts remains confident in his group’s ability to compete.

“I still really believe in this group," Tibbetts said after Friday’s loss. "We're in a tough stretch right now, but we gotta figure it out."
After losing back-to-back games against the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream, the Phoenix Mercury will head to Wintrust Arena to take on the Chicago Sky on Sunday. The team will look to end on a high note as they prepare for a four-game home stand starting with a game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

