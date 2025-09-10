"She burns bridges wherever she goes" - WNBA fans skeptical of Angel Reese's team chemistry after limited involvement in Hailey Van Lith's birthday

One of the biggest headlines over the past week was Angel Reese's comments about the Chicago Sky and her teammates. Some WNBA fans are now skeptical of the Sky's team chemistry after seeing Reese's nonchalant participation in Hailey Van Lith's birthday. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ChiStateOfMind_ shared a video of Van Lith celebrating her birthday in Tuesday's team practice. She was given a couple of gifts and looked lively as her teammates cheered her on during what the account described as her &quot;birthday treatment.&quot; Reese participated in practice and the celebration, but she didn't have the same energy as her teammates. She played one season of college basketball with Van Lith at LSU in 2024. The Sky then selected &quot;HVL&quot; 11th in the 2025 WNBA draft out of TCU. WNBA fans were quick to judge Angel Reese's body language during the short video, which wasn't the first time. Some are assuming that the relationship between Reese and the Chicago Sky is unsalvageable, so they could be heading for an interesting offseason. Here are some of the comments online. Bigdogdiggler @bigdogdigglerLINKI think Angel will cause problems everywhere she goes. I mean you got her LSU teammates out here reposting negative stuff about her. Seems like her mouth is too big for her game and she burns bridges wherever she goes. Nobody gonna want that in their locker room.Ryan Mullen @PapaDragon331LINKMy only nitpick is it’s her ego and rampant narcissism that is too big for her game.Media Liarz @MediaLiarzLINKWhy? because she's not the center of attention in this video?Ryan Mullen @PapaDragon331LINKShe alienated herself from every person in the org and is now drifting around checked out. A quitter and toxic presenceAngel Reese Truth Teller @Daxson_12LINKShe acting like someone did something to her.BeautifulAfroWoman @WomanAfro35889LINKLook how bored Reese is. Just get that loser out of town already. Send her to a stacked team like Dijonai did, so all she has to worry about is rebounding.Angel Reese already apologized for her remarks about the team and her teammates. The Sky suspended her for a half against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, then ruled her out for the rest of the game because of a back injury. In fairness to Reese, the Sky only have four players under contract next season, which includes Maddy Westbeld, Hailey Van Lith and Kamilla Cardoso. It will be interesting to see if the franchise brings back other players or retools around these four young players. Angel Reese ruled out for Tuesday's game against AcesAngel Reese ruled out against Wednesday's game against Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)The Chicago Sky have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they still have two games left in the regular season. The Sky are in Las Vegas on Tuesday to face the Aces before their season finale at home against the New York Liberty.Despite participating in practice on Tuesday morning, the Sky have ruled out Angel Reese for the game due to a back injury, as reported by CBS Sports. She dealt with a back injury in early August, which caused her to miss nearly three weeks of action.While some are skeptical of Reese's injury because of her current relationship with the franchise, it's possible that she would also miss the season finale against the defending champions on Thursday.