  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "She burns bridges wherever she goes" - WNBA fans skeptical of Angel Reese's team chemistry after limited involvement in Hailey Van Lith's birthday

"She burns bridges wherever she goes" - WNBA fans skeptical of Angel Reese's team chemistry after limited involvement in Hailey Van Lith's birthday

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 10, 2025 02:28 GMT
WNBA fans skeptical of Angel Reese
WNBA fans skeptical of Angel Reese's team chemistry after limited involvement in Hailey Van Lith's birthday. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest headlines over the past week was Angel Reese's comments about the Chicago Sky and her teammates. Some WNBA fans are now skeptical of the Sky's team chemistry after seeing Reese's nonchalant participation in Hailey Van Lith's birthday.

Ad

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ChiStateOfMind_ shared a video of Van Lith celebrating her birthday in Tuesday's team practice. She was given a couple of gifts and looked lively as her teammates cheered her on during what the account described as her "birthday treatment."

Reese participated in practice and the celebration, but she didn't have the same energy as her teammates. She played one season of college basketball with Van Lith at LSU in 2024. The Sky then selected "HVL" 11th in the 2025 WNBA draft out of TCU.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WNBA fans were quick to judge Angel Reese's body language during the short video, which wasn't the first time. Some are assuming that the relationship between Reese and the Chicago Sky is unsalvageable, so they could be heading for an interesting offseason.

Here are some of the comments online.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Angel Reese already apologized for her remarks about the team and her teammates. The Sky suspended her for a half against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, then ruled her out for the rest of the game because of a back injury.

In fairness to Reese, the Sky only have four players under contract next season, which includes Maddy Westbeld, Hailey Van Lith and Kamilla Cardoso. It will be interesting to see if the franchise brings back other players or retools around these four young players.

Ad

Angel Reese ruled out for Tuesday's game against Aces

Angel Reese ruled out against Wednesday&#039;s game against Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese ruled out against Wednesday's game against Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but they still have two games left in the regular season. The Sky are in Las Vegas on Tuesday to face the Aces before their season finale at home against the New York Liberty.

Ad

Despite participating in practice on Tuesday morning, the Sky have ruled out Angel Reese for the game due to a back injury, as reported by CBS Sports. She dealt with a back injury in early August, which caused her to miss nearly three weeks of action.

While some are skeptical of Reese's injury because of her current relationship with the franchise, it's possible that she would also miss the season finale against the defending champions on Thursday.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications