"She can thank Caitlin Clark for every penny above $200k" - WNBA fans roast Angel Reese for trademarking 'mebounds' after brutal online trolling

Amid the Chicago Sky's slow start this season, Angel Reese has been on the receiving end of criticisms online. In her latest business decision, the Sky star trademarked the term "mebounds," which was originally meant as a criticism of Reese rebounding her misses.

In a TikTok video re-shared on Instagram by Bleacher Report on Monday, Reese said that she now owns the term "mebounds."

"Whoever came up with the 'mebounds' thing, y'all ate because 'mebounds', rebounds, crebounds... anything that comes off that board, it's mine. And a brand? That's six figures right there. The trolling, I love when y'all do it because, like, the ideas be good."

"But when y'all came up with 'mebounds' — because statistically, all the rebounds that I get aren't always just mine. They're, like, the defenses, too, or somebody else on my team — but, when y'all came up with 'mebounds,' y'all ate."

The Instagram post also shared a screenshot of the trademark that says "mebounds" is registered under goods and services and is in the business of selling merchandise.

A fan wrote that Reese should give credit to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

"She can thank Caitlin Clark for every penny above $200k she has! Start counting them and be gratefu!" a fan said.

Several fans criticized Reese's move.

"Actually the worst trademark of all time," one fan said.

"This is not a flex when you shooting 31% on layups," another fan said.

"She's becoming more and more unlikeable," one fan said.

Fans react to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese trademarking "mebounds" (Credits: IG/@bleacherreport)

Meanwhile, others praised the young star, calling the trademark a savvy business decision by Reese.

"She turned everyone's hate into money, smartest thing an athlete can ever do lol," one fan said.

"She bout to make bank off y'all meme," another fan said.

Here are other fan reactions:

"'Prayups' loading," a fan said.

"She rebounded the trademark too smh," another fan said.

Fans react to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese trademarking "mebounds" (Credits: IG/@bleacherreport)

Rebounding has been Angel Reese's strongest suit. During the 2024 season, she set the WNBA's single-season rebounding record. However, her numbers have been down across the board early this season.

Reese is averaging 10.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game on 35.7% shooting. In 2024, she put up 13.6 ppg and 13.1 rpg on 39.1% shooting.

Jason Whitlock slams Angel Reese's 'mebounds' TikTok video

On Sunday, veteran sports analyst Jason Whitlock slammed Angel Reese's Tiktok video that was meant to be the Chicago Sky star's response to the "mebounds" criticism.

"Stage 2 Britney Spears….. This is a cry for help. Someone who cares about her should get her off social media," Whitlock wrote.

Across 10 games, Chicago is just 3-7. In the Sky's most recent game, a 78-66 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Angel Reese finished with a triple-double: 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists on 2-for-7.

