"She coming with new drip"- Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union hints at daughter Kaavia making another stylish WNBA appearance

In 2021, Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, brought their daughter to a WNBA game. The longtime actress recently hinted that the two could be making another appearance shortly.

On her Instagram story, Union re-posted photos of Kaavia Wade from when they first went to an LA Sparks game. She captioned the post, stating her daughter will be back soon with some new wardrobe.

"Remember when Kaav was on her way to her 1st WNBA game? She coming with new drip soon," Union wrote.

The last time Dwyane Wade's wife brought their daughter to a WNBA game, she got to take part in the pregame action. Kaavia was seen throwing passes to some of the Sparks' players during warm-ups.

Kaavia is the first child between the Miami Heat legend and Union. She was born in 2018 after the couple decided to give birth via a surrogate.

Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, is likely to appear at Chicago Sky game

Gabrielle Union can be at a WNBA game for the Chicago Sky due to her husband's connections. Wade, a native of Chicago, joined the ownership group of the Sky last summer. Along with owning part of the Utah Jazz, he invested $85 million in the WNBA franchise.

Wade picked a good time to invest in the Sky, as the franchise is ushering in a new era. This offseason, they drafted a pair of promising young talents to become their pillars of the future. Those are Kamilla Cardoso and former LSU star Angel Reese.

Reese has been one of the WNBA's top newcomers in her first week of play. In her debut, she scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Dallas Wings. Reese followed up with 11 points and nine rebounds in a rematch against Dallas.

With one of the top young players in the league, the Sky have become a major draw in the WNBA. Aside from Caitlin Clark, Reese has been one of the most talked-about players from the 2024 draft class.

As the WNBA continues to grow in popularity, more celebrities have started popping up to see the action up close. Given her social media post, Dwyane Wade's wife will be among those trying to shine a bigger light on women's sports.