"She could Crip Walk in them" - Sabrina Ionescu expresses desire to see Serena Williams rock her signature shoes

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty owns one of the most popular signature shoes in the world under Nike. Ionescu is currently touring Asia as part of her offseason commitments, spending time in China and the Philippines over the past few days.

Speaking to Complex during her tour, the WNBA star was asked which athlete she wants to see wearing her Sabrina 2s. Her answer was tennis legend Serena Williams, who is also a fellow Nike athlete. She even joked about Williams possibly Crip Walking in her signature shoes.

"I don't think I've seen Serena Williams in my shoes and that would be dope," Ionescu said. "Maybe she could like Crip Walk in them."

Sabrina Ionescu was alluding to Serena Williams' cameo at the Super Bowl last month, where she was doing the Crip Walk during Kendrick Lamar's performance.

Ionescu spent the first part of her tour in Manila, where she played with men's and women's pro players from the Philippines. Things got even physical at one point in the game, but the one-time WNBA champion shrugged it off. She even participated in a 3-point shootout, coming up short against Filipina cager Khate Castillo.

At the end of her tour, Ionescu helped unveil the Girls Got Game basketball courts inside the Sacred Heart Academy in Santa Maria, Bulacan, a town located about an hour away north of Manila.

The New York Liberty superstar held a basketball clinic, helping inspire a new generation of women's hoopers in the basketball-crazy nation. She then went to Guangzhou, China, before concluding the tour in Hong Kong.

Sabrina Ionescu likes the idea of having a 4-point shot in the WNBA

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best shooters in the WNBA today, famously competing with Steph Curry in their 3-Point shootout last year at the NBA All-Star weekend. Ionescu recently played inside the Araneta Coliseum in Manila, where she was surprised to see a 4-point line.

It's part of the Philippines Basketball Association's plan to increase its popularity amid struggling attendance records. Ionescu loved the idea and even suggested it could make the WNBA more entertaining to watch.

"I think we need to bring that to the WNBA," Ionescu said, according to the Philippine Star. "It's an exciting part of the game, I think it changes the game. ... I think it's kind of the fun part of basketball is you can continue to improve and change it. I definitely know I would enjoy it.

"I think it kind of brings a flair to the game that fans obviously love, and I think that's something you always kind of have to listen to, is the direction that the game is headed."

Ionescu will return home following her tour as she prepares for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season set to start in less than two months.

