"She'd have a great time": Lexie Hull picks Sophie Cunningham as one WNBA player who could go viral on "Love Island"

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull picked Sophie Cunningham as one WNBA player who would go viral if they were on &quot;Love Island,&quot; an American dating reality show. Sabrina Ionescu, Sonia Citron, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams also participated in the Q&amp;A session at the WNBA Orange Carpet on Thursday.Ionescu picked Jonquel Jones, Citron picked Shakira Austin, while Lexie Hull picked Cunningham and explained her answer, saying that the Fever guard would have a great time on the show.“I’m going to say my teammate Sophie [Cunningham], I think she’d have a great time,” Hull said at the WNBA’s orange carpet on Thursday.Sophie Cunningham is in her first season with the Indiana Fever and has made 18 appearances. Cunningham has been solid, averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. Her stellar work on defense and strong personality have helped Cunningham become a locker room leader in Indiana.Hull is also part of the Fever’s backcourt rotation and has been stellar. She has made 23 appearances, starting 18 games and has averages of 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds.Courtney Williams stands up for Sophie Cunningham at the WNBA Orange CarpetCourtney Williams stood up for the Fever’s Sophie Cunningham at the WNBA’s Orange Carpet.Williams, who was live streaming the event on Thursday, ran into Indiana guard and immediately asked her moderators to ban anyone with negative things to say about Cunningham.“All my [livestream moderators], if anyone got anything bad to say about Sophie in a negative way, put they a** in timeout. Straight up. We is not playing that,&quot; Williams said. &quot;Anybody that got anything bad to say about Sophie, ban their a**. Ban them right now. My mods, ban them right now... We in Indiana man, ain't nothing but love.&quot;Natishi Hiedeman shared Williams’ sentiment. The Minnesota Lynx played and lost the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final against the Fever on July 1. While fans would expect Williams to show animosity towards the winners, her gesture towards Cunningham shows their rivalry doesn't extend beyond the court.