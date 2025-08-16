  • home icon
  "She deserves to be in the Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans react to Kate Martin shows off unconventional dance move in front of her Valkyries teammates

"She deserves to be in the Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans react to Kate Martin shows off unconventional dance move in front of her Valkyries teammates

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 16, 2025 11:20 GMT
(Source: Imagn)
"She deserves to be in the Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans react to Kate Martin shows off unconventional dance move in front of her Valkyries teammates (Source: Imagn)

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin showcased her unique dance moves in front of her teammates on Friday. The former Aces star has seamlessly integrated into her new team and her dance routine captured the attention of many WNBA fans.

Martin's dance was shared by the Valkyries' official account on X (formerly Twitter).

"Apologies @kate_martin22 we were not familiar with your (dance) game," the post was captioned.
In the clip, the Valyries appear to be preparing for the game with a pre-game dance routine, as players formed a circle and clapped in unison. Martin entered the circle and performed an unconventional dance, taking off her tracksuit top and spinning it over her head.

This dance routine earned reactions from fans, with one handle suggesting she deserved to join Ciatlin Clark in Indiana.

Aces fans were among the comments.

Fans also reacted to her dance moves.

The clip went viral before the Valkyries' game against the Chicago Sky on Friday. Golden State defeated them 90-59, securing their fourth consecutive win.

Kate Martin continues to feature off the bench as the Vlakries continue their playoff push

With just over ten games left in the regular season, teams are competing fiercely for playoff spots, including the Valkyries. As the newest franchise in the WNBA, the Valkyries have performed admirably and are firmly in the playoff race.

Although Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes have been the team's best performers all season, Kate Martin has made significant contributions off the bench. The sophomore standout has averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 assists per game while appearing in 31 of her team's 33 games this season.

The Valkyries (18-15) are sixth in the standings and are 3 games behind the second-placed Liberty.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
