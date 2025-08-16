"She deserves to be in the Indiana Fever" - WNBA fans react to Kate Martin shows off unconventional dance move in front of her Valkyries teammates

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin showcased her unique dance moves in front of her teammates on Friday. The former Aces star has seamlessly integrated into her new team and her dance routine captured the attention of many WNBA fans.Martin's dance was shared by the Valkyries' official account on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;Apologies @kate_martin22 we were not familiar with your (dance) game,&quot; the post was captioned.In the clip, the Valyries appear to be preparing for the game with a pre-game dance routine, as players formed a circle and clapped in unison. Martin entered the circle and performed an unconventional dance, taking off her tracksuit top and spinning it over her head.This dance routine earned reactions from fans, with one handle suggesting she deserved to join Ciatlin Clark in Indiana.Tony M @TonyM1611066LINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K She deserves to be in the Indiana Fever with her friendsAces fans were among the comments.Sarah LeDuff 🌻 @S_LeDuffLINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K Thats an Aces raised girl, obviously she gunna get after it 🔥Wenton Underwood @WentonUnderwoodLINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K She learned from being on the Aces😭🤣Fans also reacted to her dance moves.Jeremy Cheatham @CheathamJe83668LINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K Kate martin with a nice danceIowa Fan @CCHAWKSFEVER22LINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K That’s an Iowa move for sure!!!Yung DLo @DLoThaRealLINK@valkyries @kate_martin22 @NBA2K Nah they need to waive her for that shit 😭The clip went viral before the Valkyries' game against the Chicago Sky on Friday. Golden State defeated them 90-59, securing their fourth consecutive win.Kate Martin continues to feature off the bench as the Vlakries continue their playoff pushWith just over ten games left in the regular season, teams are competing fiercely for playoff spots, including the Valkyries. As the newest franchise in the WNBA, the Valkyries have performed admirably and are firmly in the playoff race.Although Kayla Thornton and Tiffany Hayes have been the team's best performers all season, Kate Martin has made significant contributions off the bench. The sophomore standout has averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 assists per game while appearing in 31 of her team's 33 games this season.The Valkyries (18-15) are sixth in the standings and are 3 games behind the second-placed Liberty.