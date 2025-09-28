NBC Sports analyst Natalie Esquire has expressed her disbelief after the WNBA suspended Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. The embattled head coach was slapped with a one-game suspension in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury for her outrage during Game 3, which the Lynx lost, 84-76. In her X post on Saturday, Esquire disagreed with the league's decision, saying that she did not physically hurt anyone on the court. For her, the WNBA should have just given her a hefty fine for her acts. &quot;You’re not convincing me suspending a head coach in an elimination game is the right call,&quot; Esquire said. &quot;Yes, I understand the totality, but still wouldn’t have suspended her. No one was actually hurt. She didn’t physically assault a ref. A big fine that she will feel does the trick imo.&quot;The Game 3 result put the Lynx at a 2-1 disadvantage in the series. A win for the Mercury in Game 4 would propel the Mercury to the WNBA Finals.According to the WNBA's statement, Reeve was suspended due to her &quot;conduct and comments included aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing a game official on the court, failure to leave the court in a timely manner.&quot;Reeve was thrown out with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter, following a steal by Mercury's Alyssa Thomas. Reeve felt that there should have been a foul in the play, as it also saw Lynx's Napheesa Collier tweak her ankle. Cheryl Reeve calls for a leadership change in the league following Game 3 lossCheryl Reeve went on to have a heated press conference after Game 3, calling out the league for appointing the officials for the WNBA semifinals. &quot;If this is what the league wants, okay,&quot; she said. &quot;But I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semifinal-playoff worthy, it's f**king malpractice.&quot;The Lynx topped the standings during the regular season with a 34-10 record. Game 4 of the series will happen at the PHX Arena, Mercury's homecourt, on Sunday, Sept. 28.