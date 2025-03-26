"She is not ducking smoke": Unrivaled Finals MVP Chelsea Gray praises Angel Reese's attitude

Chelsea Gray has been in the WNBA for a decade, transitioning from a young star to a veteran presence on her team. She took that leadership and applied it to Unrivaled, the new 3v3 league, where she led Rose BC to the first Unrivaled championship. However, Gray applauded Angel Reese's attitude, saying that her teammate didn't back down from any challenge during the season.

Ad

Gray adds an Unrivaled Finals MVP trophy to her accolades to go along with three WNBA titles, a 2022 WNBA Finals MVP and three All-WNBA appearances. At this point in her career, though, she is more focused on teaching younger players like Reese. The Chicago Sky forward has already been an All-Star and will be the Sky's leader this year.

On Wednesday's episode of "Run It Back," Chelsea Gray discussed what she learned about Angel Reese after playing with her for the season. She applauded Reese's work ethic, as well as how the second-year pro carries herself on the court.

Ad

Trending

"She's not ducking the smoke during the game," Gray said. "She's gonna talk mess all the time, and that's just her. So, I'm ready for it, and I'm gonna play against her. I'm gonna go ham on her if she tries to say anything to me."

Chelsea Gray is ready to clash with Reese when the WNBA season gets underway, but she has been a big supporter of her and her Rose BC teammates, hyping them up.

Ad

Chelsea Gray hyped up Angel Reese's energy on the court

Chelsea Gray has been supportive of Angel Reese since they became teammates at the beginning of the Unrivaled season. The Las Vegas Aces guard applauded Reese's effort and energy during their games and how she is the first to react to and-1's, blocks and other momentum-swinging plays.

"She's the ultimate hype man. Every time," Gray said. "A and-1, a nice block, a nice assist, she's gonna be the first person loud. Hopefully, she's not mic'd up too many times, she's probably hurt people's ears back there."

Ad

Reese's energy and effort have set her apart from the rest of her rookie class and gained her respect in the WNBA, including Gray. Her presence as a rebounder and defender down low were a big part of why Rose BC was able to upset Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled Finals.

Even though they will be rivals in the WNBA, the respect between Reese and Gray will maintain. The two players bonded during their time in Unrivaled and Chelsea Gray's mentorship should help Angel Reese lead the Chicago Sky into the future as the face of the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback