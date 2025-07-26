"She was a fairy": Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry & more hype up Cameron Brink's message as timeline for return emerges after long injury layoff

Ayesha Curry, Kiki Iriafen and more hyped up Cameron Brink’s message on Instagram as the LA Sparks star is finally close to a return following her year-long injury struggle. Brink, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, has made only 15 appearances for the Sparks.She came into the league as one of the most promising prospects next to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Unfortunately, Brink tore her ACL last season and has been sidelined ever since. On Friday, she posted a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote a message.“Proof of life 💙,” Brink wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSteph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, reacted to Brink's picture by calling her a fairy in the comment section.“She was a fairy yup yup,” Curry wrote in the comments section.Lisa Leslie, Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Washington Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen also reacted to Brink's post.“Missed you last month 💕💕💕,” Leslie wrote.“Cutieeeeee 😍🔥,” wrote Williams.“Yesss 😍,” commented Iriafen.Ayesha Curry and more react to Cameron Brink's Instagram postBrink made 15 appearances for the Sparks during her rookie season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The 6-foot-4 forward has tremendous upside and could develop into one of LA’s most important players, considering she can stay healthy.Cameron Brink is listed as doubtful for the first time this seasonCameron Brink is now closer than ever to a return to action since tearing her ACL in June 2024. The Sparks forward is listed as doubtful for the team’s upcoming game against the New York Liberty on Saturday. This marks a significant step in Brink’s recovery, as she is not listed as out for a game this season for the first time.Brink was also spotted participating in some 5v5 work during team practice earlier this week. LA has done well to improve its roster during the offseason with the addition of four-time All-Star Kelsey Plum.The Sparks (10-14) are No. 10 in the league this season and could end up surprising many after Cameron Brink returns to the court. The team expected her to be back by the end of July. With two games remaining, Brink could return either on Saturday or on Tuesday vs. the Las Vegas Aces.