"She has to go" - Wings fans predict Arike Ogunbowale's future with Azzi Fudd draft decision on the cards

The Dallas Wings are heading toward a tough end to the 2025 season, likely to finish with the worst record in the league. That could earn them a top-three pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and the possibility of landing UConn’s Azzi Fudd has already resulted in discussions among fans.The biggest debate centers around what the team should do with Arike Ogunbowale if Fudd joins Paige Bueckers in the backcourt. Many fans believe it could be the perfect opportunity to trade Ogunbowale for a much-needed frontcourt piece. Others, though, argue that a three-guard lineup with Ogunbowale, Bueckers, and Fudd could still work.“Unfortunately she has to go. Now if I’m the GM I’m sending her to a contender or at least a place she wants to be in and making sure she gets her money. If I’m the owner I’m sliding her bread, and she’ll always be good in Dallas and thank you,” @pinkwaterr19198 wrote.“Run a stretch 3-guard. PB5 is bigger/stronger than she looks, so she can slip down to the 3/4/5 (as seen at UConn). Same for A. Arike's main dilemma is her inconsistency. Before P, she was able to have high-volume shooting/pts with shit efficiency, but that's old news,” @CHARLLOYDS said.“trade arike for a big,” @Jodaisys suggested.“Goodbye she had only one playoff appearance in her 8 years there. Its Paige time,” @PrettyGirlMisha said.“She can run the 3 like she has in college. It’s not that complicated, a lot of teams run that 3 guard lineup (Aces won 2 chips running it),” @jaurmiggy said.“You call Chicago and try to pry Angel or Kamila away,” @DDF31090 wrote.Arike Ogunbowale has been the face of the Wings for seven seasons, collecting plenty of personal accolades. She's a four-time All-Star and a three-time All-WNBA selection, but the team hasn’t witnessed much success during this stretch. Under her leadership, Dallas has reached the playoffs only three times and made it past the first round once.Mock drafts suggest the Wings are expected to land either the first or second pick in 2026. With that, many expect Dallas to add Fudd or UCLA’s center Lauren Betts.Fudd’s addition could raise questions about Arike Ogunbowale’s role with the team. But if the front office opts for Betts, the fit would be much clearer, and it would make sense to keep Ogunbowale.Arike Ogunbowale advocates for Paige Bueckers to win the Rookie of the YearThe 2025 Rookie of the Year race has turned into a thrilling battle between the Wings’ Paige Bueckers and the Mystics’ Sonia Citron. For much of the season, Bueckers held a comfortable lead, but Citron’s steady rise in the second half of the season has closed the gap and drawn plenty of support from analysts and fans.Just when the debate was heating up, Bueckers made her case with a stunning 44-point performance against the Sparks on August 20. As a response, her teammate Arike Ogunbowale extended support for Bueckers.“ROY,” Arike Ogunbowale wrote on X.Arike Ogunbowale @Arike_OLINKROYAt the moment, Bueckers is the frontrunner, averaging more points, assists and steals than Citron, giving her a statistical edge.