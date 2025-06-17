“She got no a**, loves to twerk”: Sue Bird pulls no punches in recalling Diana Taurasi’s famous dance move

Sue Bird pulled no punches as she made a hilarious comment while recalling Diana Taurasi’s famous dance move. Speaking to Cameron Brink on Monday, Bird said Tarurasi loves to twerk before making a hilarious comment about her dance.

“Diana loves a twerk. She’s got no butt, she’s got no a**, loves to twerk,” Bird said on Brink's podcast, "Straight to Cam" (Timestamp: 22:25).

Following Bird’s comment, Brink chimed in and recalled A’ja Wilson’s TikTok video with Team USA in 2021. The video went viral after fans noticed Diana Taurasi twerking with her gold medal on. Brink recalled the video and pointed out that Taurasi seemed to be in pain while trying to pull off her famous dance move.

Taurasi played 20 WNBA seasons, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for her career. She won three WNBA Championships with the Phoenix Mercury and six gold medals with Team USA. She retired in 2024 as the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer.

On the other hand, Sue Bird entered the league around the same time as Taurasi and also enjoyed a two-decade-long career with the Seattle Storm. She averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. Bird retired after winning five gold medals with Team USA and four WNBA Championships.

Sue Bird recalls the time she played one-on-one with Diana Taurasi

Widely regarded as two of the best WNBA players ever, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi dominated the WNBA for many years. They were rivals in the league, but spent many seasons playing together overseas.

On Tuesday’s episode of Cameron Brink’s podcast, Bird recalled the one time she took on Taurasi in a one-on-one game.

“We played one-on-one one time, and, truly, I don’t even remember who won — probably her," Bird said (21:05). "And I remember I said to her, I was like, ‘If I was tall, I’d be kicking your a** right now.’

"And she was like, ‘If I was fast, you wouldn’t even be getting by me!’ It just started getting into that. And then we were like, ‘You know what, let’s just go to dinner.’”

While Taurasi retired with the most points in league history, Bird retired with the most wins (333) in her career.

