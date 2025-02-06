"She got more trade requests than James Harden": Fans react as Marina Mabrey requests trade out of Connecticut Sun 

Marina Mabrey reportedly sent a request to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday to trade her, as per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. After arriving from Chicago midseason, Mabrey played 23 games for the team, including the playoffs. The Sky acceded to her request for a change of scenery and sent her to Connecticut for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and a 2026 first-round swap.

Fans promptly reacted online to Mabrey wanting out of Connecticut:

“She got more trade requests than Harden. I might have to start respecting her game lol,” one fan said.

“She looked around at that poverty franchise and said ‘I don’t want to be here either.’”

“No way i really called her to Indy.”

“Marina Mabrey wanting out is no shock. The Connecticut Sun are a sinking ship. She will be a valuable piece for so many teams.”

“Not a surprise. Said yesterday she wanted to be at a contender.”

Mabrey’s request came after longtime Sun star Alyssa Thomas was dealt to the Phoenix Mercury in a four-team trade. DeWanna Bonner, Thomas’ girlfriend and locker room leader, signed with the Indiana Fever in free agency. DiJonai Carrington was sent to Dallas in another multi-team deal.

Ty Harris was part of the Thomas package but was later sent to the Wings, where she reunited with Carrington. Brionna Jones, the starting center, signed as an unrestricted free agent with the Atlanta Dream.

Over the last six years, the Connecticut Sun reached the WNBA Finals twice (2019 and 2022) and the semis four times (2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024). After so many close finishes, the franchise is embracing a rebuild. All the starters from last year’s playoff run will be gone if the Sun accommodates Marina Mabrey’s request.

Marina Mabrey brings elite shooting and versatility to interested teams

In 16 games with the Sun in 2024, Mabrey averaged 14.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She shot 46.7%, including 42.4% from deep. Mabrey could be the final puzzle piece for a contending team to win the championship.

The former Notre Dame star has career averages of 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 3.0 apg. Marina’s 36.5% clip from deep in 195 games is among the best in the league. Teams who look to trade for her will add some elite shooting and versatility.

