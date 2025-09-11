  • home icon
  • "She hates her team and she’s a quitter" - WNBA fans explode as Angel Reese skips Chicago Sky practice in 'street clothes' amid trade rumors

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 11, 2025 23:07 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

On Thursday, a report emerged about Angel Reese skipping team practice. Amidst rumors of being traded in the near future, Reese was allegedly spotted wearing street clothes during a recent Sky practice session.

This report drew different reactions from fans online. Some fans expressed their displeasure towards Reese's supposed lack of engagement at the tail end of the Sky's forgettable 2025 season.

"So she hates her team and she’s a quitter," one fan tweeted.
Meanwhile, other fans extended their support to Reese.

"Angel played her last game with Chicago Sky against Connecticut Sun! Glad I was able to see Angel a few times this season," one fan commented. "On to the next team. I will follow wherever her journey leads her next. Let’s go! Yr 3! It’s time to complete dominate."
The dynamic between Reese, her teammates, and the Sky front office has been in the headlines ever since the two-time WNBA All-Star delivered some fiery comments in a Chicago Tribune interview. In this interview, Reese urged the front office to get "great" players, saying that she would not settle for "the same s***" as far as roster construction is concerned.

In the same interview, Reese called out a number of her teammates. One of her most controversial sound bites was when she name-dropped Courtney Vandersloot; according to Reese, the 36-year-old Vandersloot might no longer be a dependable asset because of her age.

In the wake of these comments, the Sky suspended her for one half of a game. Not long after, rumors spread about Reese being a trade target of teams like the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings.

Though the Sky are not participating in this year's playoffs, they remain a trending topic in the WNBA community as fans have been enthralled by the Reese situation.

Chicago HC Tyler Marsh gives injury update on Angel Reese ahead of season finale vs. Liberty

Supporters of Reese, however, won't be seeing her in action when the Sky take on the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on Thursday.

Prior to the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh announced that Reese, who is dealing with back issues, will be out of action for the team's season finale.

This announcement has left fans wondering if they have seen Reese play her final game in a Sky jersey. Trade rumors surrounding the Sky forward are expected to ramp up as the regular season comes to an end.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

