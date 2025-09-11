"She hates her team and she’s a quitter" - WNBA fans explode as Angel Reese skips Chicago Sky practice in 'street clothes' amid trade rumors

On Thursday, a report emerged about Angel Reese skipping team practice. Amidst rumors of being traded in the near future, Reese was allegedly spotted wearing street clothes during a recent Sky practice session.This report drew different reactions from fans online. Some fans expressed their displeasure towards Reese's supposed lack of engagement at the tail end of the Sky's forgettable 2025 season.&quot;So she hates her team and she’s a quitter,&quot; one fan tweeted.Lucas P @LucasPeter2017LINKSo she hates her team and she’s a quitterCorey Clayton @CoreyClaytonLINKSky finally got smart and benched Reese?O-DAWG 🦍 @THEREALDAWG74LINKCalled her team out then quit on them ... she could never be my GoatMeanwhile, other fans extended their support to Reese.&quot;Angel played her last game with Chicago Sky against Connecticut Sun! Glad I was able to see Angel a few times this season,&quot; one fan commented. &quot;On to the next team. I will follow wherever her journey leads her next. Let’s go! Yr 3! It’s time to complete dominate.&quot;Sam Clayton @SamClay2020LINKAngel played her last game with Chicago Sky against Connecticut Sun! Glad I was able to see Angel a few times this season. On to the next team. I will follow wherever her journey leads her next. Let’s go! Yr 3! It’s time to complete dominate.Violet L. @VioletLilackLINKChess not checkers I see you girl.catgotthebag @catgotthebagLINKher back is outta wack bc she’s been carrying that sorry ass organization on itThe dynamic between Reese, her teammates, and the Sky front office has been in the headlines ever since the two-time WNBA All-Star delivered some fiery comments in a Chicago Tribune interview. In this interview, Reese urged the front office to get &quot;great&quot; players, saying that she would not settle for &quot;the same s***&quot; as far as roster construction is concerned.In the same interview, Reese called out a number of her teammates. One of her most controversial sound bites was when she name-dropped Courtney Vandersloot; according to Reese, the 36-year-old Vandersloot might no longer be a dependable asset because of her age.In the wake of these comments, the Sky suspended her for one half of a game. Not long after, rumors spread about Reese being a trade target of teams like the Washington Mystics and the Dallas Wings.Though the Sky are not participating in this year's playoffs, they remain a trending topic in the WNBA community as fans have been enthralled by the Reese situation.Chicago HC Tyler Marsh gives injury update on Angel Reese ahead of season finale vs. LibertySupporters of Reese, however, won't be seeing her in action when the Sky take on the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena on Thursday.Prior to the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh announced that Reese, who is dealing with back issues, will be out of action for the team's season finale.This announcement has left fans wondering if they have seen Reese play her final game in a Sky jersey. Trade rumors surrounding the Sky forward are expected to ramp up as the regular season comes to an end.