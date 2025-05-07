"She hit me right in the ribs”: Mystics rookie Sonia Citron takes brutal welcome to W from Brittney Griner like a champ

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron had her "welcome to the WNBA" during a preseason game. On Wednesday, the Mystics took on the Atlanta Dream for an exhibition game. One highlight of the game was the sequence between the No. 3 pick and veteran All-Star Brittney Griner.

During the game, Citron was defending Allisha Gray when she was hit with a hard screen from Griner. The rookie was sprawled on the ground and couldn't get up for some time. Fortunately for the Mystics, the former Notre Dame standout got up on her feet.

In the end, the Dream got an 80-70 victory over the Mystics. Following the game, the rookie guard was asked about what happened to her when Griner set a screen.

"I feel so, so welcomed to the league," Citron said. "I mean, I'm just trying to defend my person and, clearly, I didn't see her. She's a big, strong woman. So, she definitely got me good."

According to Citron, she had to take a moment on the floor as Griner got her good in her ribs:

"She hit me right in the ribs, so it was like sharp pains, but I couldn't really breathe. Just had to lay down for a second. But just gathered myself, I was all good. But yeah, I definitely felt very welcomed."

Sonia Citron played for 18 minutes and had five points and two steals. Her showing against the Dream was far from what she presented during her time in college. During her four-year stay at Notre Dame, she was one of the best scorers.

Citron averaged 14.3 points on 46.8 percent shooting from the field. She also contributed to other areas on the floor with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

How did Sonia Citron perform in her preseason debut?

Sonia Citron doesn't shy away from the big moments on the court. During the first Mystics preseason game, she stepped up and put the attention on her. Against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, the lottery pick had a great showing.

In just 22 minutes of action. Citron had 15 points and four rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting from the field.

Unfortunately for Washington, it couldn't beat Indiana during the exhibition game, losing 79-74.

The 2025 third draft pick still showed why she was taken high. She hit a couple of 3-pointers and made sure her layups were successful.

There's an expectation of Sonia Citron becoming a two-way player in the league. She showed flashes of what she can do defensively with a steal and a block.

