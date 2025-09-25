"She just looks cool" - Dwyane Wade raves about Paige Bueckers' meteoric rise from humble beginnings

Dwyane Wade was raving over Paige Bueckers during Tuesday’s episode of his “Time Out” podcast. Bueckers is coming off a stellar rookie season, winning the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 36 games for the Dallas Wings.
The NBA legend has been a longtime fan of Bueckers, closely watching her progress through the years. From her humble beginnings in Minnesota, where Bueckers played youth basketball for her father’s team, to becoming a national sensation, she has come a long way.
Speaking on Tuesday, Dwyane Wade praised Bueckers, acknowledging how “cool” he finds her while expressing his appreciation for her game.
“She’s winning in life right now in front of the whole world,” Wade said. “I’m just a fan, I don’t know Paige Bueckers. She just looks cool to me bro, like I want to be her friend.” (Timestamp: 37:00).
He continued, highlighting how her successful rookie campaign is just the start for Bueckers.
“Rookie of the Year is just the beginning of her pro career,” Wade continued. "The way she plays the game, it’s seamless, it’s effortless. I can’t wait to continue to watch the journey.”
Dwyane Wade links Caitlin Clark’s rise to Paige Bueckers’ college setbacks
Speaking on his podcast in August, Dwyane Wade attributed Caitlin Clark’s rise to Paige Bueckers’ injuries in college. Wade touched on how Bueckers’ ACL injury allowed Clark to take the spotlight.
"The ACL injury in college opened up the window for Caitlin Clark,” Wade said. "Now, Caitlin has always been a good player, but she wasn’t known. Paige had these injuries, and then Caitlin had these amazing two years in college.”
While Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes took center stage, Bueckers still enjoyed much success in college, leading the Connecticut Huskies to the NCAA championship last season.
Both Clark and Bueckers are enjoying unprecedented success, but it is worth considering what the women’s basketball landscape would look like if the Huskies' star had avoided her injuries in college.
After finishing 2025 with the worst season in the league (10-34), Bueckers and the Wings will look to take the next step in her sophomore season.