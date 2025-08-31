"She wasn't known": Dwyane Wade stunningly attributes Paige Bueckers' setback paved the way for Caitlin Clark's stardom

Chicago Sky owner and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade weighed in on the Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark debate with a comment on the Indiana Fever star’s rise to stardom.Wade, speaking on Monday’s episode of the “Time Out” podcast, acknowledged Bueckers’ potential and suggested that her injuries in college allowed Caitlin Clark to take center stage with the Iowa Hawkeyes.&quot;The ACL injury in college opened up the window for Caitlin Clark,” Wade said. &quot;Now, Caitlin has always been a good player, but she wasn’t known. Paige had these injuries, and then Caitlin had these amazing two years in college.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark averaged 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds during the stretch that Bueckers spent on the sidelines. She led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA Finals in 2023, losing to Angel Reese’s LSU Tigers.Paige Bueckers suffered a tibial plateau fracture in 2021, cutting her sophomore season in college short. She faced another setback after tearing her ACL ahead of her junior season.Clark’s dominant performances with the Iowa Hawkeyes saw her become one of the most extensively covered players in women’s basketball. Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers has also performed at a high level despite her setbacks in college. She entered the WNBA after leading the Connecticut Huskies to the national championship during her senior year and has been on a roll since being selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings.Bueckers has made 32 appearances, recording 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting an efficient 46.6%. Wade also suggested that the WNBA will benefit from having two stars with influence, like Bueckers and Clark.“Instead of having one star, now you’re able to have two stars, and they’re both different,&quot; Wade said. &quot;They’re not the same star.&quot;Dwyane Wade praised Paige Bueckers for enduring a difficult stretch in collegeContinuing his conversation on Monday, Dwyane Wade applauded Paige Bueckers’ mental toughness for shouldering lofty expectations and reaching a high level despite dealing with major injuries early in her career.“Shout out to Paige [Bueckers] man. I'm sure there were some dark days that she had. She's been touted as a future goat for a very long time and she's dealt with some adversity,&quot; Wade said. &quot;And to come through that adversity and get to this place, the way she's hooping right now, dog. I'm so happy for her.”With four games to go, Paige Bueckers and the Wings will look to finish their season strong as they head to the draft lottery after missing out on the playoffs.