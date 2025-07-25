"She knows we don't play about her": Courtney Williams claims StudBudz have spoken to Angel Reese amid outrage over Dave Portnoy interview

WNBA’s favorite duo, StudBudz, came under fire from fans on Thursday after offering to interview one of Angel Reese’s biggest critics, Dave Portnoy. However, Courtney Williams, one half of the pair, pushed back online, saying they had already spoken to Reese about the potential interview.Responding to the outrage over the invite, Williams shared a post on X (formerly Twitter).&quot;The Studbudz have talked to Angel and she knows we don’t play about her AT ALL 🫶🏽 End of Story,&quot; she wrote.Minnesota Lynx teammates Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman have grown in popularity as the StudBudz. Conducting numerous in-person streams, the duo was also live during the All-Star weekend, providing an inside look at the practices and events in Indiana.Many fans and personalities praised the pair for their entertaining and insightful videos, including Dave Portnoy. The Barstool Sports founder gave a shoutout to Williams and Hiedeman for making All-Star weekend more fun and applauded their creative approach.Portnoy, showing his appreciation, earned a response from Williams during a live stream on Thursday as she hinted at a collaboration with the critic.&quot;All I know is imma show love to the people who show love to me. So if he's showing love, then it is what it is—we're going to have a conversation,&quot; Williams said. &quot;I'm my own person and I make my own judgment of people. So imma have a conversation with bro, 'cause bruh already talked about it.&quot;Fans were not happy with her comments and let her know in the chat. However, the All-Star guard was unfazed, claiming she would confront him about his comment on Reese, too.&quot;We’re going to ask him, ‘Why are you talking about Angel like that?’ Because we love her bad,&quot; Williams continued.Dave Portnoy reveals he doesn't &quot;like Angel&quot; but shows his support towards Courtney Williams amid StudBudz hateDave Portnoy showed his support for StudBudz and Courtney Williams after she came under fire for inviting him to an interview. The Barstool Sports founder took shots at the WNBA fans while explaining why he isn't a fan of Angel Reese.&quot;People are big mad at Studbudz just cause we talked. W fans are freaking nuts. I got one of biggest megaphones in the country. I love them. I love the league. Yeah I don’t like Angel and I love Caitlin. It's called sports,&quot; he tweeted.Portnoy has always been a supporter of Caitlin Clark and has explained his disdain towards Reese on many occasions.