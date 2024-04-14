Projected 2024 WNBA No.1 pick Caitlin Clark has garnered several basketball fans' attention due to her electric shotmaking skills on the court. Ahead of Draft Day, Clark made an appearance on the latest Saturday Night Live episode where she decided to give a proper shout-out to WNBA legends in a hilarious skit that went viral online.

"Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero Maya Moore," Clark said. "These are the women who kicked down the door so I could walk inside."

The WNBA players that Clark mentioned are considered to be some of the most prominent figures to have ever played in the league due to what they accomplished during their time playing. Their contributions to the WNBA are still being celebrated to this day as the league wouldn't be in the shape if not for them.

However, several basketball fans found it interesting that the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard didn't include legends such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird in the list of players she paid homage to during the skit. Fans then shared their reactions on X.

"And she left Diana Taurasi off the list. Lmao. Well deserved diss."

Meanwhile, X user Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) compared Caitlin Clark leaving Tauarasi and Bird from her WNBA list to the new Roman Empire of this era.

"Caitlin Clark mic dropped Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird on SNL and this has become my new Roman Empire," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Sgt. Kanye Lonely Hearts Club Band (@50ShadesOfChubb) mocked Diana Taurasi's age and the challenge ahead of her in trying to guard Clark.

"100 year old Diana Taurasi trying to stop Caitlin Clark from half-court because she played layup merchants her whole career," the fan posted.

X user Tim Gross (@ByTimGross), on the other hand, questioned if the WNBA prospect did what she just did on the Saturday Night Live platform.

"Did Caitlin Clark omit Diana Taurasi from her message on Weekend update?" the fan asked.

Meanwhile, radio sports personality Mike North (@North2North) criticized Diana Taurasi for being a "hater" of Caitlin Clark, similar to other veterans and former players of the league.

"Diana is a hater like many in the league. It's called being petty and jealous ... love Diana but she's the old lady yelling at the sky. 36 games on TV this year," the fan posted.

Additionally, X user Queens Fort (@Bellyhungry) commended Clar's performance.

"She definitely has star quality," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user ngbshpend.eth (@NGBxShpend) made a rhetorical question about the possibility of Clark carrying WNBA ratings on her shoulders.

"She's really going to carry WNBA ratings huh?" the fan asked.

Be that as it may, all that remains for Clark is to finally arrive in the WNBA to kick-start her professional basketball career. While fans are eagerly awaiting her arrival, there will be some players who will look to welcome her on their own terms.

Caitlin Clark talked about her decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Speaking with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Clark weighed down the decision to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft due to the implications involved with it.

"I think there's pros and cons to both sides," Clark said. "And that's what made the decision so difficult. It was almost a win-win, but at the same time, a lose-lose, because I was giving up something. I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. But, I think the reason I decided to announce it when I did is to have that closure..."

With everything she has accomplished in her collegiate basketball career, she knows that she is ready to make the next step in her journey as the big leagues await. To have the opportunity to be selected as a top prospect on Draft Day is something that not every basketball player can say in their careers.

Caitlin Clark is here and she is set to finally make her mark in the WNBA, the same way that she did for women's college basketball with the Iowa Hawkeyes. During her four seasons with the team, she averaged 28.4 points (46.2% shooting, including 37.7% from 3-point range), 8.2 assists, and 7.1 rebounds per game.