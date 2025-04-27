"She looked at me like I was crazy": LA Sparks' Dearica Hamby shares heartwarming full circle moment over daughter's football practice

LA Sparks star Dearica Hamby posted a heartwarming video of her daughter participating in a football game during the weekend. In the clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, her daughter, Amaya, could be seen competing alongside other children on the field.
Hamby then disclosed a conversation with her daughter about what jersey number she wanted to wear and the subsequent response from her. She captioned the post:
"So crazy when you grow up wanting to wear your favorite athlete's jersey number… and then to ask your child what # they want. She looked at me like I was crazy 😂😂 duh #5."
Dearica Hamby wears No. 5 for the Sparks and had the same number for her previous team, the Las Vegas Aces. With her daughter now choosing to don her jersey number in football practice, it is undoubtedly a special feeling for the veteran forward.
Standing at 6-foot-3, Hamby is one of the leaders of a rebuilding Los Angeles team as it heads into the 2025 season. The two-time WNBA All-Star will hope to fill the void left by the departure of fellow veteran Nneka Ogwumike, who joined the Seattle Storm last season. To do that, she will have to bring her championship experience.
Dearica Hamby opens up about the hardest sacrifice she's made as a mother
During an interview on the "Good Follow" podcast with Ros Gold-Onwude on April 21, Dearica Hamby talked about life as an athlete and a mom. When asked what the hardest sacrifice she has made for her children is, Hamby said (8:54 mark):
"I would say just the moments where you know, she [Amaya] doesn't get to sleep in a bed with me. Like in this case, she was here. She's been here for most of the time, but she has to go back to school for a few weeks.
"So, I think it gets harder for her as she gets older to like leave me, and then, she tells me, so then I'm like 'F--k'. And I get a little bit emotional, and when she starts crying, I'm like 'Stop'. Like you're going to make me cry."
Hamby will look to keep parenting and her professional career in a good balance as she prepares for the upcoming league season with the Sparks.