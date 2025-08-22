  • home icon
  "She lost composure": WNBA fans in awe of Paige Bueckers' starstruck moment after seeing $16,000,000 actor

"She lost composure": WNBA fans in awe of Paige Bueckers' starstruck moment after seeing $16,000,000 actor

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 22, 2025
&quot;She lost composure&quot;: WNBA fans in awe of Paige Bueckers
"She lost composure": WNBA fans in awe of Paige Bueckers' starstruck moment after seeing $16,000,000 actor (Source: Imagn)

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers was left starstruck during her team’s game against the LA Sparks. Traveling to Los Angeles for the contest, Bueckers was excited at the sight of Shemar Moore.

The rookie's reaction was captured by a fan, who shared it on X (formerly Twitter), with a short caption.

"The moment Paige realized Shemar Moore was at the game😭," the fan wrote.
In the clip, Bueckers appeared to be warming up before the game when a sight of Moore made her look twice toward the audience. The guard waved at the S.W.A.T. actor, mouthed “that’s Shemar Moore,” and held her head in her hands in disbelief as she carried on with her routine.

This start-struck moment had fans in awe of Bueckers.

Moore, whose net worth is listed at $16 million by Celebritynetworth.com, was at the game between the Sparks and the Wings at the Crypto.com Arena. The actor was treated to a thrilling game between the two teams as the Sparks earned a narrow 81-80 win over Dallas.

Bueckers posted a career high against Los Angeles. The rookie scored 44 points, added four rebounds and handed out three assists. Her effort wasn’t enough to secure Dallas their 10th win of the season, with Kelsey Plum’s buzzer-beater giving the Sparks their 17th victory.

The Wings will return home for their next game against the Storm as they prepare for a three-game home stretch.

Paige Bueckers was once left "speechless" by Shemar Moore

At the 2025 All-Star Weekend's orange carpet, Paige Bueckers was asked about her dream celebrity guest to sit courtside. The rookie revealed it would be Shemar Moore and Ellen Pompeo, claiming they were her favorite actor and actress.

"I would say Ellen Pompeo and Shemar Moore," Bueckers said. I would want them courtside."

Moore responded to Buecker's remark on Instagram.

"Ayyeee @paigebueckers 👀 I see you and I heard you Baby Girl!!!! You never know when your boy might show up and HOLLA your name at one of your games!!! 😜 Keep being great and doing what you do, nothing but love 🏀🫶🏽,” Moore wrote.
Bueckers responded to his response with a story on Instagram.

"Speechless," she expressed.
Paige Bueckers responds to Shemar Moore&#039;s response (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)
Paige Bueckers responds to Shemar Moore's response (Source: Instagram/Paige Bueckers)

This dream was finally realized on Thursday, after Moore made an appearance during a Dallas Wings game against the Sparks.

