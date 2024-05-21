"She has a lot of maturing to do": WNBA community divided over Caitlin Clark's dramatic press conference entrance

While Caitlin Clark put up good numbers to start her WNBA career, the Indiana Fever have started the season 0-4. Frustration appears to be getting to the No. 1 pick.

On Monday night, the Fever found themselves with a chance to finally get in the win column. However, they ended up losing to the Connecticut Sun, 88-84.

Clark was late to the post-game news conference, leaving fans commenting on her 'maturity'.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This builds a losing culture,given attention to a team that doesn’t have a winning culture," one fan said.

While some fans didn't like how Clark carried herself, others came to her defense. They brought up the fact that one of the reasons she was late was that she stayed on the court to sign autographs.

"She busted her ankle up and they lost so naturally moving slow and dejected. Don’t get why we keep doing this to Caitlin," said one fan.

"lmfao she's gotta be exhausted. Barely anytime from college to the wnba. And all the external things she has had to do outside of just playing ball. Definitely draining. She'll get used to it tho," another fan said.

"Caitlyn has brought so much attention to the WNBA. Instead of loving her and appreciating her. She is constantly picked at. It’s insane," said one fan.

Clark and the Fever will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Seattle Storm.

Caitlin Clark's emotions got the best of her against the Connecticut Sun

During her time at Iowa, Caitlin Clark showed she was an emotional player. While this characteristic is mostly beneficial, it worked against her during the game against the Sun on Monday night. In the final quarter, Clark had the ball stripped just inside half-court and ended up committing a foul to prevent the Sun from making an easy fastbreak lay-up.

When play was paused, Clark let her frustrations be known to the referee. She told the official that the previous play should have been a foul, using some explicit language in the process. This resulted in the ref giving Clark a technical foul.

Expand Tweet

Mounting frustrations aside, Clark put together a good outing against Connecticut. She finished the game with a team-high 17 points to go along with three rebounds and five assists. Clark converted five of her 11 field goal attempts, including going 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.