"She wasn't lying" - Caitlin Clark endorses Angel Reese's ex-teammate after massive gesture

Caitlin Clark was full of praise for Angel Reese’s former teammate, Flau’Jae Johnson, after being name-dropped in a song. Johnson, 21, is set to begin her final season with the LSU Tigers this year. Having competed against Clark, Johnson holds her in high regard and mentioned her by name on her latest song, “Help Me.”

Clark wasn’t surprised to be mentioned in Johnson’s song and already knew she was planning on doing something of the sort. Speaking to USAT’s Meghan Hall on Tuesday, Clark reacted to Johnson’s gesture.

“It was awesome," Clark said. "Her music is really great. She’s so talented, and I’ve honestly been a really big fan of hers since we played them at LSU.”

“She told me a while back, actually, that she was putting me in a song. So, I’ve kind of been waiting for it,” Clark said. "She wasn’t lying. She really was actually putting me in a song. Yeah, she’s incredible. That was fun to see.”

Johnson wrapped up her junior year, making 34 appearances for the Tigers. She recorded 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, leading LSU to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Caitlin Clark’s historic night turns sour following loss to Atlanta Dream

Caitlin Clark has kicked off her sophomore season, firing on all cylinders. After recording a 20-point triple-double in the Fever’s season opener, Clark recorded 27 points and 11 assists in the team’s second game against the Atlanta Dream.

Following this game, Clark is now tied for the most 20-point 10-assist games in the WNBA. However, her historic night was ruined as the Dream pulled away, winning 91-90. With 42 games under her belt, Clark has played a little over a full WNBA season and is already on the brink of making history. In contrast, it took Courtney Vandersloot 430 games to record 10 games with 20+ points and 10+ assists.

Previously, Clark broke the WNBA’s assist record for a single season during her rookie campaign. The Fever might've faltered against Atlanta, but the team is still doing a stellar job on the defensive end. They held the Chicago Sky to less than 60 points on Sunday and almost beat the Dream without Sophie Cunningham.

