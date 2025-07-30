"She made the wrong choice" - Cheryl Reeve bluntly slams Emma Meesseman’s Liberty loyalty for snubbing Lynx despite relentless pursuit

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve reacted to Emma Meesseman choosing to sign with the defending champion New York Liberty. Reeve's team was reportedly among the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP's choices.Ahead of the Lynx's game against the Liberty on Wednesday, Reeve was asked about Meesseman choosing New York. The four-time champion coach had a five-word response on Tuesday:&quot;She made the wrong choice.&quot;ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported on July 21 that Meesseman has committed to sign with the Liberty. Reeve's Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury were also in the running for the services of the two-time WNBA All-Star.Meesseman, 32, last played in the league during the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 57.1% shooting in 36 games.She spent her first seven seasons with the Washington Mystics. Meesseman, in a bench role, helped the team win the 2019 WNBA championship and was the first reserve to be named Finals MVP.Cheryl Reeve's Minnesota leads the WNBA with a 22-5 record. New York (17-8) is four games behind them at No. 2.Cheryl Reeve comments on upcoming finals rematch vs. Liberty, criticizes WNBA scheduleMinnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve commented on her team's upcoming rematch against the defending champions, New York Liberty. Wednesday's game will be the first time the teams meet each other this season.During Monday's practice session, Reeve told reporters that the 2024 WNBA Finals rematch should've been scheduled early in the season. Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz shared Reeve's comments on X.&quot;I think common sense would say that these two teams probably should’ve played earlier in the season, but the Rubik’s Cube that is our WNBA schedule I guess is not solvable,&quot; Reeve said. &quot;So, I’m not the person who does it. There are certainly other challenges, but I think it’s a big miss for sure.&quot;Following Wednesday's game at Target Center in Minneapolis, the Liberty and the Lynx will meet each other three times in August. They will battle in New York on Aug. 10 and 19 and in Minnesota on Aug. 16.