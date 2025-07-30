  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "She made the wrong choice" - Cheryl Reeve bluntly slams Emma Meesseman’s Liberty loyalty for snubbing Lynx despite relentless pursuit

"She made the wrong choice" - Cheryl Reeve bluntly slams Emma Meesseman’s Liberty loyalty for snubbing Lynx despite relentless pursuit

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 30, 2025 00:14 GMT
Cheryl Reeve bluntly slams Emma Meesseman&rsquo;s Liberty loyalty for snubbing Lynx despite relentless pursuit (Image sources: Getty)
Cheryl Reeve bluntly slams Emma Meesseman’s Liberty loyalty for snubbing Lynx despite relentless pursuit (Image sources: Getty)

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve reacted to Emma Meesseman choosing to sign with the defending champion New York Liberty. Reeve's team was reportedly among the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP's choices.

Ad

Ahead of the Lynx's game against the Liberty on Wednesday, Reeve was asked about Meesseman choosing New York. The four-time champion coach had a five-word response on Tuesday:

"She made the wrong choice."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported on July 21 that Meesseman has committed to sign with the Liberty. Reeve's Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury were also in the running for the services of the two-time WNBA All-Star.

Meesseman, 32, last played in the league during the 2022 season with the Chicago Sky. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals on 57.1% shooting in 36 games.

She spent her first seven seasons with the Washington Mystics. Meesseman, in a bench role, helped the team win the 2019 WNBA championship and was the first reserve to be named Finals MVP.

Ad

Cheryl Reeve's Minnesota leads the WNBA with a 22-5 record. New York (17-8) is four games behind them at No. 2.

Cheryl Reeve comments on upcoming finals rematch vs. Liberty, criticizes WNBA schedule

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve commented on her team's upcoming rematch against the defending champions, New York Liberty. Wednesday's game will be the first time the teams meet each other this season.

Ad

During Monday's practice session, Reeve told reporters that the 2024 WNBA Finals rematch should've been scheduled early in the season. Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz shared Reeve's comments on X.

"I think common sense would say that these two teams probably should’ve played earlier in the season, but the Rubik’s Cube that is our WNBA schedule I guess is not solvable," Reeve said. "So, I’m not the person who does it. There are certainly other challenges, but I think it’s a big miss for sure."
Ad

Following Wednesday's game at Target Center in Minneapolis, the Liberty and the Lynx will meet each other three times in August. They will battle in New York on Aug. 10 and 19 and in Minnesota on Aug. 16.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications