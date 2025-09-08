"She needs to get the hell out of there" - Anonymous WNBA executive calls out Chicago Sky following Angel Reese suspension drama

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese didn't play in the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. The Sky released a statement ahead of the game, which was about the organization's decision not to let Reese play in the first half. This was because of her comments about the team's direction, which she has been frustrated with.The former LSU star isn't happy that the team is focused on building around the 36-year-old Courtney Vandersloot. She expressed her disappointment with the team's management in an interview with the Chicago Tribune's Julia Poe.Reese also expressed how the franchise should focus on building around younger players.“We can't rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she's at,” Reese said. “I know she'll be a great asset for us, but we can't rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who's been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”As that drama unfolded, an anonymous WNBA executive commented on Reese's current state with the Sky. According to her, the young forward should get out of that situation and move on with her career with a different organization.“She needs to get the hell out of there,” the anonymous executive told Dallas Hoops Journal's Ashish Marthur on Monday. “Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better? That was embarrassing to see.”Further, the executive predicted that the Sky will try to trade Reese in the offseason. If that doesn't happen, the 23-year-old star will try to force her way out of the Sky and request a trade.Since her comments about the Sky went viral, she has issued an apology to her teammates.Sky coach addresses Angel Reese's no-show in the second half against the AcesAlthough the Chicago Sky only suspended Angel Reese in the first half on Sunday, she did not suit up in the third and fourth quarters. According to Sky coach Tyler Marsh, the two-time All-Star reported to them that she was dealing with a back injury ahead of the game.“She reported it to us during pre-game, and so in conjunction with the medical staff we wanted to be as cautious as possible,” Marsh said.The back injuries are nothing new for Angel Reese. She missed 10 games earlier in the campaign because of it.The star player has appeared in 30 games this season. During that stretch, the second-year player has averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.