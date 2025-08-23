"She needs MVP love" - WNBA fans react as Alyssa Thomas stamps her case with record-shattering 21st triple-double

Alyssa Thomas made history on the Phoenix Mercury's win against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, Aug. 22. Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists in the game to pick up her sixth triple-double this season and the 21st in her career. Thomas' performance tied the single-season triple-double record at six, which she also set. She also reset her career-high assists to 16 in the 81-72 record. WNBA fans were quick to put her in MVP conversations once more after the win. Some regarded her as a deserving candidate for the award, considering her consistent performances throughout the season. 17 Carries 2 Touchdowns 165 Yards @fakndafunkLINKShe needs her MVP love§ @_CoreyDaGawd_LINK@UnderdogWNBA MVP race got 3 real cases man.E @murdamonkkLINK@UnderdogWNBA MVPOthers expressed disbelief in Thomas' numbers as she continues to tear it up with the Mercury. Sha Hartley @shahartleyLINK@UnderdogWNBA She's carrying that team.Frieza’s Burner @King_Cold_SonLINK@UnderdogWNBA My glorious stud 🐐AUSTIN HONEY @AUSTINHONEY88LINK@UnderdogWNBA She’s on fire 🔥It was Thomas's second triple-double in the last four games. She is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.Thomas is among the top contenders for the MVP award alongside Allisha Gray, A'ja Wilson, and Napheesa Collier. This has been the closest Thomas has been to an MVP award, as he finished second in voting in the 2023 season.Mercury is currently in the fourth seed with a 22-14, but is just 1.0 game behind the second-seeded Atlanta Dream. Alyssa Thomas thanks fans for MVP chants after win against the ValkyriesAlyssa Thomas received MVP chants from the Mercury crowd as she pulled down her 10th rebound in the win against the Valkyries. For the Mercury star, the fans' chants were a sign of respect for her game.“I feel like it’s the ultimate sign of respect from a fan base,” Thomas said. “Not too many people can say that they’ve had a crowd cheering for them like that, but feel truly appreciated. I know I got them supporting me 100% and just super grateful for those moments.”Meanwhile, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts continued to push Thomas' case for the MVP, saying that she has been overlooked for the award throughout the season. “I think she’s been overlooked this year. She’s probably been overlooked her whole career when it comes to the MVP type race,” Tibbetts said. “But she knows how important she is to us. She knows how important she is to the Valley and how much we appreciate her. And she’s just a special, special talent, and we’re all lucky to be watching her every day.”Thomas still has eight more games in the Mercury's schedule to prove her worth as the MVP this season.