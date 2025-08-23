  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "She needs MVP love" - WNBA fans react as Alyssa Thomas stamps her case with record-shattering 21st triple-double

"She needs MVP love" - WNBA fans react as Alyssa Thomas stamps her case with record-shattering 21st triple-double

By Rob Andrew Lo
Published Aug 23, 2025 07:43 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
WNBA fans react as Alyssa Thomas stamps her case with record-shattering 21st triple-double - Source: Getty

Alyssa Thomas made history on the Phoenix Mercury's win against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, Aug. 22. Thomas had 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 16 assists in the game to pick up her sixth triple-double this season and the 21st in her career.

Ad

Thomas' performance tied the single-season triple-double record at six, which she also set. She also reset her career-high assists to 16 in the 81-72 record.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WNBA fans were quick to put her in MVP conversations once more after the win. Some regarded her as a deserving candidate for the award, considering her consistent performances throughout the season.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others expressed disbelief in Thomas' numbers as she continues to tear it up with the Mercury.

Ad
Ad
Ad

It was Thomas's second triple-double in the last four games. She is averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Thomas is among the top contenders for the MVP award alongside Allisha Gray, A'ja Wilson, and Napheesa Collier. This has been the closest Thomas has been to an MVP award, as he finished second in voting in the 2023 season.

Mercury is currently in the fourth seed with a 22-14, but is just 1.0 game behind the second-seeded Atlanta Dream.

Ad

Alyssa Thomas thanks fans for MVP chants after win against the Valkyries

Alyssa Thomas received MVP chants from the Mercury crowd as she pulled down her 10th rebound in the win against the Valkyries. For the Mercury star, the fans' chants were a sign of respect for her game.

“I feel like it’s the ultimate sign of respect from a fan base,” Thomas said. “Not too many people can say that they’ve had a crowd cheering for them like that, but feel truly appreciated. I know I got them supporting me 100% and just super grateful for those moments.”
Ad

Meanwhile, Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts continued to push Thomas' case for the MVP, saying that she has been overlooked for the award throughout the season.

“I think she’s been overlooked this year. She’s probably been overlooked her whole career when it comes to the MVP type race,” Tibbetts said.
“But she knows how important she is to us. She knows how important she is to the Valley and how much we appreciate her. And she’s just a special, special talent, and we’re all lucky to be watching her every day.”

Thomas still has eight more games in the Mercury's schedule to prove her worth as the MVP this season.

About the author
Rob Andrew Lo

Rob Andrew Lo

Twitter icon

Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.

Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.

When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Andrew Lo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications