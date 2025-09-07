"She should never put a Sky jersey on again": A’ja Wilson’s ex-teammate sends stinging message to Angel Reese after threatening Sky with ultimatum

Angel Reese’s controversial Chicago Tribune interview has sparked a lot of debate among former players, analysts and fans. A’ja Wilson’s former teammate, Kelsey Bones, joined the conversation and gave a stinging response to Reese’s perceived ultimatum to the Chicago Sky.Bones responded to a fan page on X that compared Reese’s action to what reigning MVP Wilson said when the Las Vegas Aces lost by 53 points to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2.The 2013 WNBA draft fifth pick suggested that Wilson didn't pick names regarding an issue, while Reese did. She also criticized Reese and asked her not to represent the Sky again.Kelsey Bone-Smith @kelseybone3LINKA‘Ja never said a name. She also said this to her team first. Angel named names, but Angel didn’t come up with that on her own. Someone in that from office told Angel those things, she was just supposed to stay quiet. &amp;amp;amp; that’s why she should never put a Sky jersey on again.Her comments got engagements from fans on X. She held her ground as she reiterated her request.Kelsey Bone-Smith @kelseybone3LINK@blessednfavor @happypj1 I clearly said she should never put on a sky jersey again! Like what?She also added:Kelsey Bone-Smith @kelseybone3LINK@Notroublemeh @MVPREESE @ill_name_this_x In team sports you just don’t do this! When you have real media training you’re taught about bulletin board material. She’s absolutely right, but you don’t say this to the media!Angel Reese spoke to the Tribune about the Sky’s disappointing season. She pointed to the team’s overreliance on injured veteran Courtney Vandersloot and her comments came off as public criticism of her teammates and the Sky’s management.“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at,” Reese said. “I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need someone probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”The WNBA suspended her for one game because she racked up eight technical fouls. Chicago also suspended her for the first half of their next game against the Las Vegas Aces.After the win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, Reese apologized publicly. She said she was frustrated with herself, claimed her words were taken out of context, and admitted she needed to be more careful.Courtney Vandersloot responds to Angel Reese’s criticismCourtney Vandersloot responded to Angel Reese’s public criticism of her reliability on Saturday.&quot;Oh absolutely,&quot; Vandersloot said. &quot;Contrary to what people say or think, my age is absolutely not a factor. I am coming back. I'm going to come back better than ever because that's what I've done. I've put myself in the position to come back and compete even at this age.&quot;Vandersloot suffered a torn ACL in her right knee during the Sky’s game against the Indiana Fever on June 7. An MRI confirmed the tear, and she was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season. On June 24, Chicago announced she underwent successful surgery to repair the torn ACL.