"She really tryna mimic Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz over Angel Reese’s uncertain return timeline fueling exit rumors from Sky

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh announced that Angel Reese's return from injury has no "concrete" timetable, as the All-Star forward remains day-to-day.Reese is set to miss her third straight game Tuesday due to a back injury. The Sky, who have lost eight straight games, host the Washington Mystics. Reese has now missed five of the last seven games. Chicago is winless in contests without the two-time WNBA All-Star.Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBAMarsh: Angel Reese (back) without timetable for return, per @ItsCwaysWorld.Several fans reacted to the update on X, with some drawing comparisons to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a groin injury. Like Reese, the Fever have not provided a timetable for Clark's return.Lew Sid @LewSidRapsShe really tryna mimic (Caitlin) Clark whole wave 🤣🤣hezzyskeets123 @hezuhronHer and CC bout to sit out the rest of the regular season w no timetable so they don't lose ticket sales😂😂😂Others speculated on Reese's long-term availability:MVP SZN @CCtheGoat69 Second season in a row she quit on her team 😂😂😂 Tw_marc @Marc30TwAngel really don't gotta return she got her all star she left this season with somethingHere are other fan reactions:AMERICANGIRL1🇺🇸 @pr0650 As soon as she sees they are not in the playoffs she gets "injured" 🙄Trigeki @trigekiReese back hurting that much from carrying the Sky?Angel Reese, who was named to her second All-Star nod in as many seasons, has put together an impressive sophomore campaign. In 23 games, she is averaging a career-best 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.4%. She also leads the league in rebounds with 12.6 per game.In her most recent appearance on July 29, Reese logged her WNBA-leading 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 103-86 loss to Washington.In addition to the back injury, Reese was not present at Tuesday's shootaround due to an illness.Could the Sky shut down Angel Reese for the rest of the season?Angel Reese's injury presents another major setback for the struggling Chicago Sky. In the five games she has missed, the team averaged just 63.4 points per game and lost by an average margin of 22.6 points. In contrast, Chicago averaged 90.3 points in its seven wins this season.Coming into Tuesday, they are 12th in the standings with a 7-21 record, and are seven games out of the playoff picture with 16 games remaining on the schedule.Due to this, a decision looms for the Sky as they could decide to shut down Reese for the rest of the season. This should allow ample time for the second-year star to recover from her back injury and could give other players opportunities.