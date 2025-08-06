  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "She really tryna mimic Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz over Angel Reese’s uncertain return timeline fueling exit rumors from Sky

"She really tryna mimic Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans abuzz over Angel Reese’s uncertain return timeline fueling exit rumors from Sky

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Aug 06, 2025 00:26 GMT
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 14 Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh announced that Angel Reese's return from injury has no "concrete" timetable, as the All-Star forward remains day-to-day.

Ad

Reese is set to miss her third straight game Tuesday due to a back injury. The Sky, who have lost eight straight games, host the Washington Mystics. Reese has now missed five of the last seven games. Chicago is winless in contests without the two-time WNBA All-Star.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Several fans reacted to the update on X, with some drawing comparisons to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a groin injury. Like Reese, the Fever have not provided a timetable for Clark’s return.

Ad
Ad

Others speculated on Reese’s long-term availability:

Ad
Ad

Here are other fan reactions:

Ad
Ad

Angel Reese, who was named to her second All-Star nod in as many seasons, has put together an impressive sophomore campaign. In 23 games, she is averaging a career-best 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.4%. She also leads the league in rebounds with 12.6 per game.

In her most recent appearance on July 29, Reese logged her WNBA-leading 17th double-double of the season, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 103-86 loss to Washington.

Ad

In addition to the back injury, Reese was not present at Tuesday’s shootaround due to an illness.

Could the Sky shut down Angel Reese for the rest of the season?

Angel Reese’s injury presents another major setback for the struggling Chicago Sky. In the five games she has missed, the team averaged just 63.4 points per game and lost by an average margin of 22.6 points. In contrast, Chicago averaged 90.3 points in its seven wins this season.

Ad

Coming into Tuesday, they are 12th in the standings with a 7-21 record, and are seven games out of the playoff picture with 16 games remaining on the schedule.

Due to this, a decision looms for the Sky as they could decide to shut down Reese for the rest of the season. This should allow ample time for the second-year star to recover from her back injury and could give other players opportunities.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications