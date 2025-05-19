"She's a 10": Angel Reese, NaLyssa Smith, Cameron Brink & more gush over DiJonai Carrington nailing cowgirl chic

Dallas Wings newcomer DiJonai Carrington brought a touch of Texas charm to her WNBA debut on Friday. Her stylish cowgirl-inspired look posted on Instagram on Sunday caught the attention of her teammates and opponents alike.

"Cowboy Carrington Era has begun," she captioned the Instagram post.

Fellow WNBA players like Chicago Sky Angel Reese, teammate NaLyssa Smith and LA Sparks Cameron Brink took to social media to gush over her chic cowgirl look.

"hate the jersey but love the shoes so she's a 10," Angel Reese wrote accompanied by a love-eye emoji.

Her teammate NaLyssa Smith wrote:

"YOU LOOK SO GOOD ! SAVE A HORSE RIDE A ..??"

Rival player Cameron Brink also chipped in:

"Yes maaaaaaammmm"

Here's what other players had to say:

"OH. this is teaaaaaa," Lexie Brown wrote.

"Oooowwweeeeeee," Courtney Williams commented, accompanied by a fire emoji.

DiJonai Carrington, on her debut pre-game outfit, dressed up in a bold, Western-inspired outfit. The outfit consisted of a black strapless leather top with cutout detailing around the waist, high-waisted, short animal-print shorts adorned with turquoise accents and designs. It also featured a tall black cowboy boot and a black cowboy hat.

Carrington was traded to the Dallas Wings in a four-team trade that involved the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever on Feb. 2.

The Wings lost 99-84 on her debut against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. She recorded 15 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Dallas Wings' DiJonai Carrington signed by Reebok

Reebok Basketball on Wednesday announced the signing of Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington to a multi-year endorsement deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Carrington will partner with Reebok on various brand activations, including its newly released Engine A basketball shoe.

“I’m excited to continue the family legacy and join the Reebok Basketball roster,” DiJonai Carrington said.

The partnership aims to showcase Reebok's offerings both on and off the court. Since entering the WNBA, Carrington has established herself as one of the league's top defenders and most formidable competitors, averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

