"She's awful. Don't why the WNBA players hype her up": Fans react as Angel Reese dubbed "unicorn" by 2x All-Star

WNBA fans were left debating after Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was dubbed a "unicorn" by Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally. The two-time All-Star expressed these views during a conversation with WNBA icon Lisa Leslie.

On a "Between the Lines" podcast episode on Friday, Sabally discussed various topics with Leslie, including her nickname. Lovingly dubbed the "Unicorn," she was asked a follow-up question by Leslie.

"Do you ever see any other players that you think have the Unicorn qualities that you played against in the W?" she queried.

Sabally quickly responded to the question, naming Angel Reese and Kiki Iriafen.

"Yes," she said. "I like Angel because she is really a 6-5 post that brings the ball up ... You're this tall ... and can get up a play. Kiki is also a young rookie that I have been a fan of," Sabally said.

Her statement irked fans in the comments, as they blasted her for hyping up Reese.

"@solomonbalaamreed She is terrible. I don’t why the WNBA players hype her up so much. She is awful. Shooting 35 percent is garbage," commented a fan.

"This is why the WNBA is flailing in the wind. THIS is the best they got? 😂😂😂," wrote a second.

"Ummmm Angel is 6-3 and only sets bricks up. Satou knows the narrative and what she has to say. Nobody thinks 30% FG shooting is good. Nobody thinks bricking layups is good," posted another.

Fans lose it in the comments section over Sabally's comments

Despite many fans calling out Sabally for her remarks, few supported her argument.

"Period," wrote one fan.

"Queen to Queen 👑👑," wrote a second.

"🔥🔥," reacted another.

Fans react in favor of Sabally's comments about Reese

Despite her opinion on Reese, Sabally's importance to the Mercury cannot be undermined, as she leads her team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

TikTokers continue to place bets against Angel Reese's shooting ability for the ninth consecutive game

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese's shooting ability has turned into a source of entertainment for the TikTok group "Stadium Live," which continues to place bets against her. They have been betting that Reese will miss her first shot of a matchup for nine consecutive games, including the contest on Friday.

Parody account Hater Report posted a clip of their reaction on X (formerly Twitter) as Reese missed her first shot against the Atlanta Dream.

"Dudes on TikTok still betting on Angel Reese missing her first shot and cashing out 😂😂," Hater Report wrote.

The TikTokers have become famous for betting on Reese's misfortune as they continue to wager against her shot-making ability.

