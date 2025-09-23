"She's the best in the world" - Dawn Staley hilariously crowns A'ja Wilson as best WNBA player ever following Aces star's MVP nod

South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is impressed with A'ja Wilson. The Las Vegas Aces superstar made history last weekend after being crowned the MVP this season. Not only did she win the honor for the second consecutive time, but she also became the first-ever WNBA player to win the title four times. During the Gamecocks' practice, in preparation for the 2025-26 NCAA season, reporters revealed to Staley about Wilson's achievement. Staley was genuinely in awe and was also impressed by how Wilson managed to reach her goals in a short amount of time. &quot;I mean, (A'ja Wilson) got one more than everybody else right,&quot; Staley said. &quot;She's got an MVP for half of the seasons that she's been in the league. I don't think that's ever been done. She's the best in the world for sure.&quot;At the young age of 29 years old, Wilson is already one of the most decorated players in WNBA history. Aside from her four MVP awards, she's also a two-time WNBA champion, one-time WNBA Finals MVP, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and a seven-time All-Star.Four-time NBA MVP congratulates A'ja WilsonA'ja Wilson is sitting on top of the basketball mountain right now, as she is arguably the best WNBA player. After becoming the first WNBA player to ever reach four MVP titles, she is now in a league of her own. Not only that, but her résumé is now comparable to some NBA greats.For instance, she is now tied with one of the greatest basketball players to ever do it, LeBron James. The LA Lakers star has also won four MVP awards in his 22-year career. Interestingly enough, James heard the news about Wilson's achievement and congratulated her on social media.King James reposted an image by ESPN on his Instagram stories. He then left the Las Vegas Aces star a short but meaningful message to congratulate her.&quot;4 piece chicken nugget!!!! Congratulations sis,&quot; James wrote on Instagram.Now only being 29 years old, A'ja Wilson still has plenty left in the tank to continue her greatness on the hardwood. For now, she and the Aces need to focus on bouncing back against the Indiana Fever after Kelsey Mitchell destroyed them in Game 1 of the semi-finals. The Aces and Fever will face off for Game 2 on Tuesday.