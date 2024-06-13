"She’s collecting blocks like infinity stones": WNBA fans in awe as Kamilla Cardoso forces multiple blocks to stun the Sun 

Kamilla Cardoso had a late debut in the WNBA because of an injury she suffered in preseason. However, the Sky star is making up for the time she lost at the start of the season with her incredible performances right off the bat. The Chicago Sky faced the Connecticut Suns on Wednesday night and Cardoso was nothing less of a defensive monster, making blocks and collecting rebounds left and right.

She collected nine rebounds and had three successful blocks against one of the best teams in the league right now. Cardoso's blocks had the fans in awe as they expressed their thoughts on X.

One fan commented on the rookie getting incredible blocks per game.

"She’s collecting blocks like infinity stones."

Other fans joined the praise train to express their thoughts as well.

"I HAVE NEVER SEEN A BLOCK OF THE BACKBOARD IN THE WNBA YEAAAA DOSO," another fan wrote.

"These rookies have been great coming into the league ......" a fan added.

"She is taking off," another fan said.

Some fans also gave bold predictions about the Sky rookie's future.

"Shes getting back, once shes 100% its over," a fan said.

"Cardosa role will be greater then her fellow rookie teammate in future."

However, despite the great defensive efforts from Cardoso and the incredible offensive performance by Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky failed to secure the win and lost with a final score of 83-75.

Kamilla Cardoso lives up to the hype after Elizabeth William's injury

After the main rim protector of the Chicago Sky, Elizabeth Williams, underwent surgery to repair her torn meniscus, she was sidelined from any action on the hardwood indefinitely. With the main big man out of the picture, the responsibility of playing defense fell on the shoulders of the number three overall pick of the 2024 WNBA draft.

Kamilla Cardoso has lived up to the hype she was surrounded with when the Sky drafted her. Although she missed early season action due to injury, her return has been fantastic and she has been an appropriate replacement for Williams. She is currently averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the four games she has played.

Paired alongside her former rival Angel Reese from her collegiate days, Cardoso has become the center of a formidable Sky defense. Reese is a great rebounder and her partnership with Cardoso looks promising for the future of Sky's defensive department.