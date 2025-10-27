"She’s definitely getting traded": WNBA Fans Go Nuts as Angel Reese's Jersey on Clearance Sale for $20 Amid Uncertain Sky Future

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese went viral on social media after learning that her merchandise is now on sale for crazy cheap prices. There have been rumors that Reese might switch teams next season, as she has openly expressed her disappointment with the Sky's performance this year.

Looking at the Sky's record during the 2025 season, they were one of the worst teams, placing 12th in the overall standings. Chicago notched a disappointing 10-34 win-loss record. While many WNBA fans blame Reese for not stepping up to the occasion, the Sky star believes that it's the front office's fault for not giving her the necessary pieces she needs to make the team great.

Fast forward to the present day, Angel Reese's merchandise on Dick's Sporting Goods is now part of their clearance sale. What would normally cost around $100 per merch is now selling for as low as $20.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on the situation. Some believe that this could be a sign that the Sky could trade Reese to another team next year. Others think that it's normal for basketball merchandise to go on a mega sale. Here's what some fans said on X:

𝒜. @aidalilouu Oh she’s definitely getting traded😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

jes🩷 @NotJessiMae @aidalilouu I will say. There are multiple jerseys on sale rn. Some 30-50. BUT hers is the cheapest.

BigO @SGTOC32 @aidalilouu Jersey has been on sale she's not going anywhere.

🤌🏾 @ebknowing @aidalilouu Theyve been on sale since post season lol

𝓢𝑇 ⚜️ @saer_th @aidalilouu Post season discount nothing too serious. ✌🏾

BWinTC @BWMinTC @aidalilouu They’re on sale because they don’t sell many and want to get rid of them,

Angel Reese makes history after her appearance in Victoria's Secret fashion show

Angel Reese made history as she became the first pro athlete to walk in a Victoria's Secret fashion show. Reese couldn't hold back her emotions as she finally fulfilled her other dream of becoming a Victoria's Secret angel.

"I literally could not stop smiling." Reese told People Magazine. "It’s such a surreal and full-circle moment — just last year I was in the audience manifesting being on that runway, completely inspired and in awe of all the powerful women walking down the runway, and now I get to return as an Angel. This will be an unforgettable night that I’ll forever be grateful for."

Fellow WNBA star Sophie Cunningham also expressed her interest in joining the runway next year. Cunningham said that Reese's debut inspired her, and she is now talking to her agents about making her dreams happen.

"This has been a dream of mine since I've been in like second grade," Cunningham said in her podcast. "I've always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel."

With Angel Reese entering the world of fashion, she has proven that women athletes can still tap into their beautiful and artistic side.

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More