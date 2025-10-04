"She's a different animal" - Becky Hammon subtly shades Alyssa Thomas' physicality vs Aces with comparison to football players

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon alluded to Alyssa Thomas' physicality when asked about how their preparations for Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.On Saturday, a reporter asked the two-time champion coach about how the Aces &quot;simulate&quot; Thomas during their practice sessions.&quot;Alyssa Thomas is the one player in the league that could probably switch and play professional football,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;I can't really simulate her. ... She's just a different animal in our league. There's nobody like her and do what she does and how she does it.&quot;Becky Hammon added that Mercury's pick-and-roll &quot;hurt&quot; them in the first 20 minutes of the finals opener. However, Las Vegas was able to counter it in the second half to bag the 89-86 Game 1 win.Phoenix uses Thomas as the pick-and-roll ballhandler. The MVP finalist flirted with a triple-double on Friday, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists on 7-of-10 shooting. However, Thomas' two missed free throws with 24.6 seconds left, and Phoenix down by just one (87-86), proved to be crucial.Becky Hammon says the Aces' mistakes in Game 1 are 'fixable'Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters during Las Vegas' practice session on Saturday that there are things that they &quot;can do better.&quot; The Aces aim to go up 2-0 against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.&quot;I thought that the stuff that we did wrong is fixable,&quot; Hammon said. &quot;I also thought they shot the crap out of it. So some of it were like, we're right there. ... There are some things that's gonna happen throughout the course of the game. It's that time of the season. Big time players are gonna make big time plays, and you just have to weather that.&quot;The No. 2 Aces are looking for their third championship in four years. They won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, the No. 4 Mercury hope to deliver the franchise's fourth ring, which ties the WNBA record.Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will still be at Michelob Ultra Arena. Games 3 and 4 will shift to the newly-renamed Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. If necessary, Game 5 will be scheduled on Oct. 12 in Las Vegas.