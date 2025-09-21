"She’s everything people try to make Angel Reese in the media": Sky star fans lash out at Caitlin Clark over rowdy remarks after $200 fine

Chicago Sky fans are not happy about Caitlin Clark’s recent comments on social media regarding her $200 fine. Clark’s Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream on Friday to book their place in the WNBA semifinals.On Tuesday, the Fever’s Instagram account shared a picture of the team’s bench celebrating its Game 2 win over the Dream and wrote:“The bench was ROCKING’ tonight.”The Fever’s bench was indeed being loud throughout the game, getting the fans involved at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark, who has been stuck on the sidelines for extended periods this season amid injury troubles, commented on the picture. She lauded the bench for its energy, saying that the referees couldn’t &quot;stop&quot; them.“Elite bench mob,” Clark wrote. “Refs couldn’t stop us.”These comments resulted in a $200 fine for Clark, as she revealed while replying to a post on X on Saturday, saying that the “bench mob” will be even louder in the semifinals.“Got fined $200 for this, lol. Bench mob will be even more rowdy tomorrow. Let’s go! @IndianaFever,” she wrote.Clark’s comments have not gone down well with Chicago fans, who reacted on X, suggesting that Clark acts the way Angel Reese is presented by the media. Fans also criticized Clark, saying she is “nasty like her fans.”“She’s everything people try to make Angel Reese to the media. Mad annoying,” one fan said.ARFC @AndrewFR95LINKShe’s everything people try to make Angel Reese to the media. Mad annoying✨ Still For Lover Boys ✨ @Ku_Lo_SnoozeLINKOne season with Sophie and Caitlin mask slipping real bad. nasty just like her fansCarter2x @TulaneTigerLINKCaitlin Clark knows exactly what she’s doing.Kee @lifewithkeeroseLINKThat lady knows exactly what she’s inciting from that fine post. DisgustingSome fans also came to Caitlin Clark's defense, citing Angel Reese's recent comments to the Chicago Tribune:Bigdogdiggler @bigdogdigglerLINK@AndrewFR95 Caitlin is injured and trying to rally up the troops for her teammates in the playoffs. Angel Reese talked s*** about her teammates and then quit on her team. No equivalency hereVito @VitotheFinsFan2LINK@lifewithkeerose Your fave literally blew up her team and call Caitlin nasty lol y’all genuinely are the stupidest people on the planet.Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever teammate joked about setting up a &quot;GoFundMe&quot; to cover her $200 fineWhile fans continue to debate over Caitlin Clark's $200 fine, Sophie Cunningham gave a lighthearted reaction to the situation. Cunningham replied to Clark's post on X, jokingly suggesting that she would set up a &quot;GoFundMe&quot; to help her.&quot;That’s gonna really break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!&quot; Cunningham wrote.Sophie Cunningham @sophallerLINKthat’s gonna really break the bank for her. starting a GoFundMe now!Cunningham has had her own share of trouble with the WNBA's officials this season and has been fined three times for comments related to them.Following their improbable first-round win against the Atlanta Dream, the Indiana Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals. Game 1 of the series will tip off on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena.