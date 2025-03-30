"She's so fire": Marina Mabrey, $78,831 guard & more react to Notre Dame's coach's courtside looks this season after Sweet 16 loss

Marina Mabrey's elder sister, Michaela Mabry, who is also the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for Notre Dame's women's basketball, had a disappointing night on Saturday after her team lost to TCU in their Sweet 16 game. However, the Mabrey sisters and the WNBA community showered her with positivity on social media for her courtside fits this season.

On Saturday, Togethxr, a women's sports portal, posted some photos of the courtside looks of Michaela Mabrey from the season. The pictures showed the Notre Dame assistant coach interacting with her players from the sidelines.

Unrivaled's Rose BC's head coach Nola Henry was one of the first ones to react to the post. She gave her approval with two fire emojis.

"Heatttt 🔥🔥," she commented.

Michaela Mabrey's younger sister Marina showered her sister with love.

"She's so fire," the Connecticut Sun guard wrote.

Another Mabrey sibling, Dara Mabrey, also commented on the post.

"Chews. Devours," she wrote.

Seattle Storm guard Erica Wheeler, who is on a $78,831 contract (per Spotrac), also commented on the post.

"ELITE 🔥," the guard wrote.

Michaela Mabrey is the elder sister of Marina Mabrey and Dara Mabnrey. They all played for Notre Dame during their collegiate career. While their younger sister Dara never played with Michaela, Marina played with both of her sisters for the Fighting Irish.

While Michaela Mabrey took to coaching, the other two siblings went on to play professional basketball. Marina Mabrey was selected with the 19th pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks. Dara Mabrey, on the other hand, went overseas to play basketball. She currently plays for VBW CEKK Cegled in Hungary.

Marina Mabrey reacts after Notre Dame's Sweet 16 loss to TCU

Saturday was a sad day for the Notre Dame fans as the third seed lost their Sweet Sixteen game to TCU, who were led by Haliey Van Lith. While Angel Reese was happy with her former teammate Van Lith's performance and expressed her joy on Twitter, it was a difficult day for Notre Dame alumnus Marina Mabrey.

After a tough loss for her alma mater, coached by her sister, the Connecticut Sun guard took to her social media to express her disappointment.

"I'm so sick," Mabrey wrote in her post on X.

Notre Dame entered the fourth quarter with a one-point lead. However, Hailey Van Lith's dominance in clutch time took the game away from them. While Notre Dame continued to make baskets, Lith and Sedona Prince had quite a few answers, eventually winning the game for their team.

