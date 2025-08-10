"She’s going to be a great player": Marina Mabrey makes feelings clear on Sun trading for $324,383 rising talent (Exclusive)

  • home icon
By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 10, 2025 01:45 GMT
An image of Marina Mabrey and Aaliyah Edwards side by side
Marina Mabrey dishes high praise for new teammate Aaliyah Edwards. Credit: Mabrey/IG, Edwards/IG

Marina Mabrey and the Connecticut Sun have gone through a tough season, winning just five games thus far and struggling to get out of the cellar of the WNBA standings. Still, there's a bright spot for the Sun towards the end of the season, and Mabrey is excited for this prospect.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, the six-year veteran opened up on the arrival of Aaliyah Edwards, who was traded to the Sun on the week of the trade deadline. Mabrey, who was also an in-season acquisition last year, hyped up Edwards' versatile skill set in this interview.

"She can run the floor. She can screen. She's creative around the rim," Mabrey told Medina. "I know she's going to be a great player in this league for a long time."
Edwards, who is signed to a four-year, $324,383 contract as per Spotrac, averaged 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21 games this season with the Washington Mystics. However, the arrival of 2025 first-round picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen led to a dip in playing time for the Canadian sophomore, who did not start a single game this year for Washington.

Still, Mabrey understands that Edwards will need some time to regain the lethal form that she displayed in her last two years with the UConn Huskies.

"She's working on her jump shot. It's only her second season, so we'll have her for a little while," Mabrey said. "She's a great addition, and she's really coming into herself."

If anything, Edwards' arrival gives the Sun organization something to look forward to next season, even as they struggle to string together wins in the 2025 campaign.

"Easier to be ourselves when we work together": Marina Mabrey gets candid on chemistry with 8x WNBA All-Star

In the same exclusive interview with Medina, Mabrey talked about the key to building chemistry with former MVP and eight-time WNBA All-Star Tina Charles.

"I think it's understanding that there's 90 possessions in the game, give or take," Mabrey said. "We're both going to get a chance to be ourselves. It'll be easier to be ourselves when we work together."

Mabrey added that, in her view, she and Charles have done a "good job" of executing minute details like setting screens and finding each other on cuts.

